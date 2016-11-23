Is Addiction a Disease? Yes, and Much More

Many people see addiction . . . as a character flaw or a bad choice. They don’t recognize that addiction is in fact a chronic disease of the brain.” That statement by Vivek Murthy, surgeon general of the United States, reflects the current medical and scientific consensus about addiction. Murthy and others believe the language of moral choices only increases shame and decreases funding for more scientifically rigorous treatments. To make progress in saving lives, they argue, we need to change the way we think about addiction.

In fact, we need to recognize at least four dimensions in addiction: moral, social, biological, and spiritual. Addicts are moral agents, in community, with biology working against their spiritual goals. Biological science gives us insight into the particular ways an addict’s body makes a normal life that much harder to live. Public health can describe how a community and its institutions make recovery more accessible to people trapped in addiction. A moral framework helps us understand how addiction harms ourselves and the people we love, while also providing the basic routines of living free. Most importantly, spirituality helps us to understand God’s love for everyone (no matter how lost they are) and gives us the power to live healthy, whole lives.

Biology and the Brain

Our brains were created with neurotransmitters to help us enjoy the physical pleasures of life, adapt to stressful situations, and direct us to do what is necessary to maintain our bodies’ physical and mental health. Addictive substances (and, to a lesser degree, other addictions like pornography or gambling) pervert all of these basic brain functions, breaking the biological systems we depend on to think and choose as we ought.

It is important to differentiate between dependence and addiction. Dependence refers to the basic physiological need that some drugs create in our bodies when used over time, leading to measurable physical symptoms when the drugs are withdrawn. Dependence is almost negligible for certain drugs, but it can make complete withdrawal fatal for others. Such physical dependence on heroin and prescription painkillers creates severe withdrawal symptoms when a user tries to stop. (Some people with severe chronic pain—from cancer, for example—can be physiologically dependent on opioids but not addicted.) Some medications available for treating addiction work primarily by preventing these withdrawal symptoms.

The biochemical effects of addiction, as Timothy King’s cover story for CT illustrates, tend to be more complex. The most obvious effect of many addictive substances is pleasure, but even that isn’t so simple: Drugs can overstimulate and alter the pathways that normally connect pleasure with healthy activities. Over time, the brain’s reward system becomes tied more exclusively to the drug of choice, decreasing an addict’s ability to experience natural pleasures while heightening the effect of the drug.

At the same time, the pleasure centers of the brain adapt so that using a drug is itself rarely euphoric anymore. Instead, the altered neurochemical reward pathways that once led to pleasure are instead fruitlessly stimulated over and over until other areas of the brain—such as systems linked to critical thinking and decision-making—are hijacked into supporting this never-ending cycle. Many drug addicts will describe the routine of using a needle as nearly as important as actually getting high, just as porn addicts will spend hours looking at pornography without masturbating. Both are fruitlessly reenacting the reward pathways that normally teach our brains to seek out good things, corrupting them so we merely anticipate and want instead of actually enjoy.