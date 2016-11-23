My Home Has ‘Murder’ in Its Name

Growing up in San Francisco, Russell Jeung didn’t have much love for Oakland, his struggling neighbor across the East Bay. Yet Jeung has made his home in Oakland for more than 20 years, with much of that time spent ministering in Murder Dubs, a neighborhood riven with poverty and violence. He first moved there during a graduate school ethnography project focused on Southeast Asian gangs.

Meanwhile, as a sociologist, Jeung has devoted himself to learning about California’s Asian American population, a topic with deeply personal resonance. His great-great-grandfather arrived in the United States in the 1800s. “Since my family has been in California so long,” he says, “we sort of reflect Asian American history. All the injustices and issues that Asian Americans faced throughout their time in the US, my family has personally gone through them.”

Jeung’s family history and ministry experiences come together in his memoir, At Home in Exile: Finding Jesus among My Ancestors and Refugee Neighbors (Zondervan). CT assistant editor Morgan Lee spoke with Jeung, professor of Asian American studies at San Francisco State University, about his life’s work.

Why did you decide to study Asian American culture?

Mainly because it’s had such an effect on my life. Even though I’m fifth-generation, even though I grew up American, with season tickets to the 49ers, I was still treated as a foreigner and stereotyped in specific ways. And then I went to a Chinese church that taught that we were all one in Christ. I wondered, Why do we need a Chinese church if in Christ we are neither Jew nor Greek?

Over time, I’ve realized how the faith I grew up with differs from more culturally white versions of American Christianity. I wanted to be able to articulate those differences and share a Chinese understanding of Christianity for the sake of the larger church.

Where did the gangs that you studied come from?

Because refugees don’t get much income, they resettle in the areas with the cheapest housing—often crime-ridden, gang-infested neighborhoods. Children growing up in these neighborhoods assimilate to America, but they don’t necessarily assimilate to middle-class America. In these circumstances, they adapt to American ghettos, where it makes sense to join a gang. That’s where some of them find protection, especially when police aren’t fully staffed. It’s also where they can find a sense of family, and even gain income. That’s why Southeast Asian gangs form in these urban settings.

What has your neighborhood involvement looked like?

My wife and I moved into Murder Dubs because we wanted to meet Jesus in a new way. Jesus said “Blessed are the poor,” so I wanted to meet him among the least of these. My neighbors were people of peace who welcomed and embraced me and showed me so much love. That’s why we stayed there so long. I got a foretaste of the kingdom of God.

Gradually, we got to know our neighbors and began serving them. The kids asked for tutoring. The parents saw us working with the kids and asked us if we could teach them English. Later on, when welfare cuts affected them and they couldn’t get benefits because they weren’t citizens, they asked us to teach them how to become citizens.

Over time, we saw some of the more systemic issues that were shaping their lives. We began to not only provide services, but also do more organizing. When the kids were racially profiled by the police, we got the neighbors to bring in the police gang taskforce along with the American Civil Liberties Union, and we were able to help stop that practice. At our apartment complex, which was about 56 units of Latinos and Cambodians, conditions became so deplorable that the building got condemned, and we actually sued our landlord and won.