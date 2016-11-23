Should Your Favorite Ministry Become a ‘Church’?

Why more parachurch groups are telling the US government they’re not like other nonprofits.

Among Billy Graham’s many legacies is leading ministries to greater financial transparency. Now two major organizations led by the evangelist’s eldest son are ditching the most common way nonprofits disclose their finances.

This fall, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) confirmed that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) had approved the ministry’s request to reclassify its decades-old tax status from a traditional nonprofit to an “association of churches.” A similar request by sister organization Samaritan’s Purse remained pending.

The change means that the BGEA will no longer need to file Form 990, the primary way that nonprofits convey their financial accountability to both donors and the US government. This in turn means that Franklin Graham, president and CEO of both the BGEA and Samaritan’s Purse, will no longer be required to make public his $1 million dual salaries—a point of some controversy in recent years.

A Christian tax strategy for reducing government scrutiny may increase donor scrutiny instead.

The IRS has a 14-point test for defining church, asking whether there are “established places of worship,” “regular congregations,” and “regular religious services.” The BGEA is not claiming it is a church, but rather an “association of churches.” The ministry says it “has been operating as an association of churches for years, as virtually everything we do is done in cooperation with individual local churches.” Spokesman Mark DeMoss told CT that “association of churches” is “an IRS classification, not BGEA’s.”

Christian ministries are increasingly worried about the impact that lengthy Form 990 disclosures can have on their First Amendment rights [see “Sorry 666: Churches Fear 990 More,” CT July/August 2014]. Meanwhile, the recent case history has given churches broader latitude in employment and other matters.

Parachurch ministries are saying, “ ‘We consider ourselves part of the Christian church, and we shouldn’t be treated differently than the individual church down the street,’ ” said Eric Rassbach, deputy general counsel for the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty.

“It’s a trend, and I see it growing,” said Frank Sommerville, a tax-law attorney who advises churches. “Mostly it’s about religious freedom, and preserving that freedom.”

“Since courts, and in some cases the public, perceive that a church has more right to enforce its beliefs on employees than a religious organization does, [parachurch ministries] are looking at the situation and saying, ‘We want the protection of that church status,’ ” he said. “And the only government entity that will issue a letter giving them that church status is the IRS.”

For example, InterVarsity Christian Fellowship has told its 1,300 staffers on 667 college campuses that, beginning November 11, they would face “involuntary termination” for supporting same-sex marriage or disagreeing with the ministry’s other theological stances on sexuality. It’s the kind of position that might trigger governmental action over discrimination, threatening a nonprofit’s tax-exempt status.

Spokesperson Gordon Govier said InterVarsity leaders began talking about requesting an IRS reclassification last year. But the recent presidency transition from Alec Hill to Tom Lin put those discussions on hold.