The Title IX Lives of Christian Colleges

Why CCCU schools are split on claiming one of their legal rights.
The Title IX Lives of Christian Colleges
What was intended as a “list of shame” for Christian colleges may instead become a badge of honor.

The US Department of Education (DOE) now publicly lists which schools have religious exemptions from portions of Title IX, the civil rights law banning sex discrimination in educational programs that receive federal funding. The lengthy list reveals that members of the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities (CCCU) are split on the strategy for safeguarding religious freedom in Christian higher education.

Since Congress finalized Title IX in 1975, 66 of its 246 exemptions have been given to CCCU members and affiliates. With eight more schools still on the pending list, more than half of the CCCU’s 143 American schools have claimed an exemption.

A disproportionate number of those (49%) have come in just the past three years, after the DOE sent out “Dear Colleague” letters to schools: first to inform them that they could not discriminate against transgender or gay students (2014), then to tell them that they had to treat students according to their gender identity (2016).

Dordt College, an Iowa school affiliated with the Christian Reformed Church, received its exemption this September after waiting nearly a year.

“The boundaries around religion in America are constricting to the point where I was concerned that the likelihood of the government acknowledging [Dordt] as a religious institution—and therefore being covered under the First Amendment—was decreasing,” said president Erik Hoekstra.

The protection provided by the exemption is probably broader than that of the First Amendment, said Alliance Defending Freedom attorney Greg Baylor, who helped Dordt and other CCCU schools write their letters of exemption.

“If you relied exclusively on the Constitution, you’d need to invoke it in front of the agency or judge, and it would be a much more expensive and involved argument than getting the exemption in the first place,” he said. “The outcome of it would also be less obvious.”

So far the DOE has not denied a single request (though it has stalled some for up to 10 years). It has also been willing to acknowledge religious exemptions for the first time in processing complaints. But, Baylor said, “It’s not crazy to think that might change.”

In April, under pressure from groups such as Campus Pride and the Human Rights Campaign, the DOE published a public list of schools that have asked for religious exemptions from Title IX. The list of exempt schools has sometimes been used to accuse schools of bigotry.

And the language schools have to use—asking for the ability to treat people differently because of their gender or perceived gender—can be an uncomfortable thing to do, said Erskine College spokesperson Cliff Smith.

“Personally, I think it sounds like we would like the ability to discriminate against people,” he said. “That’s one of the unfortunate parts of this whole conversation, because it really takes a direction that isn’t one any conscientious Christian would want to go.”

The list may also trigger legislative actions. This year, a California state senator proposed withholding state funds from schools that ask for religious exemptions from sexual orientation and gender identity discrimination policies.

Evangelical, Jewish, and Muslim leaders reacted strongly. Schools including Biola University and Azusa Pacific University flooded the senate committee with complaints, and students created a website explaining how the bill particularly disadvantages minority lower-income students who can’t afford to go to a private school without state grants. The Southern Baptist Convention’s Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission hammered on the same point, releasing a statement signed by 145 religious leaders that accused the legislation of being “its own form of discrimination.”

Church and State / Council for Christian Colleges and Universities (CCCU) / Higher Education
From Issue:
December 2016, Vol. 60, No. 10, Pg 24
December
More from this IssueDecember 2016
The Title IX Lives of Christian Colleges
