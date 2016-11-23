Wrestling with Eternity

Jill deHaan

Let’s just admit it: the Bible makes us uncomfortable at times. We recoil when we read about the destruction of the Canaanites or Father Abraham pimping his sister/wife, Sarah. But these stories are right there on the pages of the Bible, and we have to grapple with its sometimes shameful narratives and unsettling ideas. Sooner or later, every thoughtful Christian has to come to terms with an inscrutable Creator they do not and cannot fully comprehend. Because we live in the yawning gap between the already and the not-yet in the unfolding of God’s eternal plan, we inevitably find ourselves struggling to understand the ways of God.

Actually, I am inclined to think one of the spiritual requirements for being a follower of Jesus is that you must wrestle with God. After all, when God gave a new name to Jacob and his descendants, he called them “Israel,” or God wrestlers: “Your name shall no longer be Jacob, but Israel, for you have wrestled with God” (Gen. 32:28, paraphrase mine). Wrestling with God is in our spiritual DNA.

There is plenty of wrestling to do in the early section of Paul’s epistle to the Ephesians. This remarkable letter begins with a lavish outpouring of affection. But Paul throws us a curve when he employs what many Christians consider a “repulsive” idea. There is one word in Paul’s letter to the Ephesians that has given heartburn to millions of Jesus followers for a very long time—for much of the last 2,000 years. To make matters worse, Paul uses this disturbing word twice in the same passage for emphasis. That word is “predestination.” For many this word conjures up images of the dark side of the “force” and the malevolent Darth Vader.

What are you supposed to do when you find yourself a little unnerved by the teaching of the apostle Paul? Do you ignore him and move on to the good stuff? Do you wring your hands in despair? Perhaps predestination ought to be the exclusive reserve of trained theologians. This is where the wrestling begins.

I well understand that the word “predestination” sends a chill down many spines. It offends our modern American sensibilities where freedom and individualism are inalienable rights. Any hint that we are not in command of our own destinies seems, well, un-American.

If you are disturbed by the idea of predestination, I can only say you are in good historical company. John Wesley, in his famous sermon on “Free Grace,” said predestination “overturns [God’s] justice, mercy, and truth. Yea, it represents the most Holy God as worse than the devil.” The Anabaptist leader Menno Simons described the Protestant doctrine of predestination as “an abomination of abominations.” Even advocates such as Augustine and Aquinas warned that it should not be preached from the pulpit out of a pastoral concern that it would unduly disturb the flock. Put simply, this doctrine hasn’t had a lot of friends in the history of the church. But the indisputable fact remains—there it is in the text.

Breathless

While the opening verses of Ephesians are conventional enough, Paul’s rapturous praise for God is remarkable. In the Greek text, these verses (vv. 3–14) are really one very long sentence. At 202 words, this is not only the longest sentence in the New Testament, but it is perhaps the longest sentence in ancient Greek literature. It is as if Paul is so captivated with adoration and gratitude, he forgets to breathe.