How to Nominate a Book for the 2018 Christianity Today Book Awards

Each year, Christianity Today honors outstanding books of special interest to the Christian community. In the January/February 2018 issue, CT will feature the best books published between November 1, 2016 and October 31, 2017, divided into categories according to subject and genre. We will also announce the winner of our "Beautiful Orthodoxy" Book of the Year. Here are the awards categories:

Apologetics/Evangelism Biblical Studies Children & Youth* Christian Living/Discipleship The Church/Pastoral Leadership Culture and the Arts Fiction History/Biography Missions/The Global Church Politics and Public Life Spiritual Formation Theology/Ethics CT Women** CT’s “Beautiful Orthodoxy” Book of the Year***

*Children & Youth is a new category this year. The category includes books geared toward younger children, middle grades, and young adults (with the exception of curriculum materials).

**Learn more about CT Women at Christianitytoday.com/women/.

***Beautiful Orthodoxy is the core philosophy guiding CT’s ministry. It describes a mission, across all our publications, to proclaim the truth, beauty, and goodness of the gospel in a gracious, non-antagonistic tone. Learn more about the cause of Beautiful Orthodoxy from CT editor Mark Galli, in this essay and this interview. The winner of CT's Beautiful Orthodoxy Book of the Year will be featured prominently in the January/February 2018 issue.

CT Women and Beautiful Orthodoxy are special add-on categories. Books nominated in these categories must have first been nominated in one of the other main categories. (They will be eligible to win more than once.) The add-on fee is $15 for either Her.meneutics or Beautiful Orthodoxy, or $30 for both.

What and How to Submit:

We are looking for scholarly and popular-level works, and everything in between. A diverse panel of scholars, pastors, and other informed readers will evaluate the books. Publishers wishing to nominate books for the awards should:

Fill out and submit a nomination form, noting the category for which the book is nominated. Please download the attached submission form to your computer. After filling out the form in Adobe Reader, save the file and email it as an attachment to bcuster@christianitytoday.com. Please also print out a copy to send along with your check. Send a copy of each nominated book (galley copies are welcome if the book has not yet been published by the August 7th, 2017 submission deadline). You may submit as many titles in each category as you wish at $30.00 per category. A book may be nominated in more than one category. Titles entered in multiple categories are eligible to win multiple awards. You cannot submit titles two years consecutively. Include one entry fee per book/category along with a copy of the submission form. There will be no refunds for your entries, so please be sure your submissions qualify for the correct publishing months and year.

Cost:

Please enclose an entry fee of $30.00 for each title submitted in each category with an additional $15.00 add-on bonus for a title to be considered in our CT Women or Beautiful Orthodoxy category. Please include the check when you send the books. The check should be made payable to: Christianity Today Book Awards.

Finalist books:

If your book is one of the four finalists for a category, we will contact you and ask that you send a copy of the book directly to our four (or five) judges in that category. We will provide their mailing addresses.

Deadline:

The deadline for nomination submissions is Friday, August 07, 2017.

Make check out to: Christianity Today Book Awards. Send nomination form, book(s), and entry fee to:

Becky Custer

Christianity Today Book Awards

465 Gundersen Drive

Carol Stream, IL 60188

Thank you!