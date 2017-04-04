Jump directly to the content

Christianity Today

Guest / Limited Access /
Speaking Out
Home > 2017 > April (Web-only)

Franklin Graham’s Global Fallout, from Canada to Japan

Vancouver pastor: How the church can model civil discourse amid controversy.
Franklin Graham’s Global Fallout, from Canada to Japan
Image: oimax / Flickr

When Franklin Graham came to my hometown of Vancouver last month, it caused a great deal of controversy—and I found myself caught in the middle of it.

I treasure and place great personal importance on my relationship with the extended Graham family. Leighton Ford, Franklin Graham’s uncle, has been my longtime mentor. I also served on a seminary board for seven years with Franklin’s sister Anne Graham Lotz and their father Billy Graham.

Given Graham’s controversial public comments about gay people and Muslim immigrants, however, I joined the local Christian leaders who were concerned that Graham would not be the best person to preach the gospel in our liberal-leaning city. We worried that the controversy surrounding his well-publicized Festival of Hope might steal the spotlight from the gospel.

Canada isn’t the only country where Graham has been given a mixed reception.

I regularly preach in Japan, the country where I was born. While on a speaking tour there a year and half ago, and again this March, a Japanese pastor confided in me that controversy has also surrounded the global evangelist’s presence there. Graham preached in the country back in 2015.

He noted that Graham has advocated the use of nuclear weapons against America’s adversaries after 9/11, seemingly countering the Sermon on the Mount’s message of “love your enemies.” In light of this position in particular, Christian leaders in Okinawa were divided over whether to receive him. Hiroshima and Tokyo cancelled their plans to host Graham as an evangelist because of his partisan political statements. My conversation with Japanese Christian leaders affirmed the importance of engaging this issue.

In the spirit of Galatians 2, where Paul confronts Peter for no longer eating meals with Gentiles (Peter’s withdrawal from the table implied that the gospel excludes Gentiles), we in Vancouver felt we needed to affirm our commitment to the wide mercy of the gospel through an open letter to Graham and an invitation to engage in a civil discussion with our ministry colleagues.

Scripture calls us to pray for and respect our government leaders (Romans 13), but we are also warned against colluding with the beast of the sea (Revelation 13), a symbol for government under the influence of the powers of darkness. South African pastor Allan Boesak, a prominent spokesperson against apartheid, notes that a government has power and authority only so far as it reflects the power and authority of God.

We are generally wise as Christian leaders to avoid making partisan political statements. However, there are times when we need to speak courageously in the public square on religious, political, or moral issues in the tradition of Dietrich Bonhoeffer during Hitler’s rise in Germany. I also think of Tadao Yanaihara of Japan, a Christian scholar who spoke against the injustices of the Japanese government during World War 2, of Desmond Tutu in South Africa, and of Martin Luther King Jr. in America.

When conversations become polarized, the middle ground slips away. We are then called to express our convictions on moral issues with the help of the Spirit, with candour, respect, and humility.

Prior to the Iraq War, some in the media described President George W. Bush’s plans for a pre-emptive strike as a “Christian holy war” against Muslims. On the eve of the strike in March 2003, a national public radio program interviewed me and a Toronto-based Muslim imam. When questioned, I first affirmed that George W. Bush was a brother in Christ. I then explained that I didn’t see how Scripture necessitated a pre-emptive strike, particularly without definitive evidence that Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction. Under the circumstances, I favored pursuing diplomatic options.

Single Page (Reader Mode)
Support our work. Subscribe to CT and get one year free.
Tags:
Canada / Evangelism / Japan
Read These NextSee Our Latest
Current Issue‘Grace Alone’: Luther Nails It
Subscriber Access Only
‘Grace Alone’: Luther Nails It
A Protestant responds to Catholic critiques of ‘Grace Alone.’
Roger E. Olson
RecommendedMissionaries Dreamed Of This Muslim Moment. Trump’s Travel Ban May End It.
News
Missionaries Dreamed Of This Muslim Moment. Trump’s Travel Ban May End It.
Why American evangelicals see Islam so differently.
Kate Shellnutt
TrendingRussia’s Plan to Ban Jehovah’s Witnesses Puts Evangelicals in a Tight Spot
Gleanings
Russia’s Plan to Ban Jehovah’s Witnesses Puts Evangelicals in a Tight Spot
Group gives Protestants competition for souls, but also an ally on religious freedom.
Kate Shellnutt
Editor's PickWho Comes to Steal, Kill, and Destroy?
Theology
Who Comes to Steal, Kill, and Destroy?
The ‘thief‘ may not be who you think it is.
Craig Keener
View this article in Reader Mode
Current Issue April 2017
April
Subscribe|View All
Christianity Today
Franklin Graham’s Global Fallout, from Canada to Japan
founded 1956
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
hide thisBeautiful Orthodoxy

Beautiful Orthodoxy

What the world—and the church—needs now


Donate to Christianity Today