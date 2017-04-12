In ‘The Case for Christ,’ Experience, not Evidence, Is the Real Clincher

In his 2008 anti-religion documentary Religulous, Bill Maher was on a mission: His goal was to put religious people in their place once and for all by demonstrating how ridiculous and harmful their beliefs are. With its sub–Michael Moore grandstanding and utter lack of self-awareness, it was an astonishingly foolish film. In lieu of mounting a serious investigation into what makes faith—and the faithful—tick, Maher preferred to point a camera at whichever believers would agree to sign a release, and then badgered and mocked them into oblivion. In only an hour and a half, Maher and his director conducted a master class in how to make a bad film about religion: Prize glibness over substance, treat people like props, and never interrogate your own assumptions.

Movies from Christian film studio Pure Flix are on a mission as well. As the studio’s stated purpose makes plain, they’re out “to influence the global culture for Christ through media,” and that single-minded approach is apparent in the media it produces and distributes. Pure Flix’s output and Maher’s Religulous couldn’t be farther apart on the ideological spectrum, but more often than not, they represent two sides of the same coin when it comes to their inability to conceive of a universe that doesn’t conform to all of their presuppositions. It’s a failure not only of imagination, but also of humility—a failure that may not trouble Maher, but should trouble Christians.

It’s a relief, then, to find that Pure Flix’s The Case for Christ, released in theaters last week, makes an effort to shed the constraints of the “faith-based film” in favor of a more well-rounded vision. The film may be only intermittently successful, but when it takes its own story seriously rather than treating it as a means to an end, it stands among the best films yet produced by the Christian film industry.

The Case for Christ is based on the best-selling book of the same title by Lee Strobel, which walks the reader through Strobel’s investigations into the factual basis for Christianity’s claims about Jesus Christ. As a rising-star journalist at the Chicago Tribune—and an atheist—Strobel sought to discredit Christianity by doing what he did best: interviewing experts, checking facts, and collating sources into a logical whole. The further he looked into the matter, though, the more convinced he became that the Bible was telling the truth about Jesus, and in the early 1980s, he converted to the faith.

The book is a work of apologetics (albeit with the stylistic trappings of a memoir), so the adaptation fleshes it out to make it work as a narrative feature rather than a documentary. Screenwriter Brian Bird’s great contribution here is to make Strobel’s marriage, rather than his investigation, the centerpiece of the story. As Strobel tells it in his book, his wife’s sudden conversion to Christianity was the bombshell that prompted his attempt to debunk Jesus’ resurrection. In the film, he isn’t engaging in an intellectual exercise or trying to score ideological points; he is fighting for the survival of his marriage. The tagline for The Case for Christ could just as well be that familiar Hollywood-trailer cliché: “This time, it’s personal.”

The film is at its best when it focuses on this conflict and leaves the apologetics on the sidelines. A viewer may or may not be personally convinced by the evidence presented to Strobel during his investigation, but that is beside the point. The more pressing question is this: Will Strobel be convinced? Will he overcome his reflexive contempt for his wife’s faith before their conflict tears their family apart?