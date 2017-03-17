Jump directly to the content

Christianity Today

Guest / Limited Access /
Reviews

/

Book Review
Home > Books > Reviews

Check Your Privilege Obsession

Instead of fighting injustice, we end up fighting each other.
/ March 17, 2017
Check Your Privilege Obsession
Image: Shutterstock
The Perils of "Privilege": Why Injustice Can't Be Solved by Accusing Others of Advantage
Our Rating
4 Stars - Excellent
Book Title
The Perils of "Privilege": Why Injustice Can't Be Solved by Accusing Others of Advantage
Author
Publisher
St. Martin's Press
Release Date
March 14, 2017
Pages
336
Price
$17.43
Buy The Perils of "Privilege": Why Injustice Can't Be Solved by Accusing Others of Advantage from Amazon

Years ago, I heard John Perkins speak at a Christian Community Development Association conference. He off-handedly mentioned voluntary poverty but warned with a wry smile that we can’t do much good by simply being poor. Instead, we should “go out and make a lot of money and give it away.”

I was a recent college grad, passionate about social justice and a little drunk on idealism, and his pragmatism struck me. Here was a respected Christian leader telling me not to shed privilege, but to leverage it for more power in order to empower others. I eventually became a pastor and a writer—so much for “make a lot of money.” But Perkins had planted a seed, and I began to imagine what it might mean to use privilege redemptively.

That term privilege, once the property of academics and social researchers, has become ubiquitous and culture-shaping. In The Perils of Privilege: Why Injustice Can’t Be Solved by Accusing Others of Advantage, Phoebe Maltz Bovy discusses how “privilege” is the primary framework for how we talk about social justice today—from conversation-stopper phrases hurled like grenades online (“check your privilege,” “your privilege is showing”) to the new genre of “privilege aware” confessions. Privilege once described a small group of elites born into extreme wealth and power, but today it encompasses essentially any unearned advantage—white privilege, male privilege, ableist privilege, heterosexual privilege, cis privilege, youth privilege, even thin privilege. Bovy shows how this framework has burrowed its way into higher education, the media, and contemporary conversations about feminism, race, and politics.

Though ...

Subscriber access only You have reached the end of this Article Preview

To continue reading, subscribe now. Subscribers have full digital access.

Tags:
Facebook / John Perkins / Politics / Social Justice / Twitter
From Issue:
April 2017, Vol. 61, No. 3, Pg 72, "The Privilege Enforcers"
Browse All Book Reviews By:
April
More from this IssueApril 2017
Read These NextSee Our Latest
Also in this IssueMoral Relativism Is Dead
Subscriber Access Only
Book Review
Moral Relativism Is Dead
Why outrage culture is good news for the gospel.
Ted Olsen
RecommendedWhat to Give Up for Lent 2017? Consider Twitter’s Top Ideas
Gleanings
What to Give Up for Lent 2017? Consider Twitter’s Top Ideas
(UPDATED) Trump ranks between Facebook and hope in analysis of 73,000 tweets.
CT Staff
TrendingThe Real St. Patrick
Christian History
The Real St. Patrick
A look at the famous saint, and his strategic missions.
Ted Olsen
Editor's PickA Critical Care Surgeon Meets the Great Physician
Testimony
A Critical Care Surgeon Meets the Great Physician
I felt distant from God until I witnessed a medical miracle.
Kathryn L. Butler
Current Issue April 2017
April
Subscribe|View All
Christianity Today
Check Your Privilege Obsession
founded 1956
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
hide thisApril April

In the Magazine

April 2017

To continue reading, subscribe now for full print and digital access.