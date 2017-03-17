Jump directly to the content

Christianity Today

Guest / Limited Access /
Reviews

/

Book Review
Home > Books > Reviews

The Church’s Three-Part Harmony

Why evangelical, sacramental, and Pentecostal Christians belong together in one body.
/ March 17, 2017
The Church’s Three-Part Harmony
Image: Illustration by Jon Krause
Evangelical, Sacramental, and Pentecostal: Why the Church Should Be All Three
Our Rating
not rated  
Book Title
Evangelical, Sacramental, and Pentecostal: Why the Church Should Be All Three
Author
Publisher
IVP Academic
Release Date
March 21, 2017
Pages
143
Price
$17.00
Buy Evangelical, Sacramental, and Pentecostal: Why the Church Should Be All Three from Amazon

Christ prayed that his followers would be one (John 17:11, 22). But the global church is clearly and deeply divided—the Catholics broke from the Orthodox, then the Protestants broke from the Catholics, and now the Protestants are endlessly divided among themselves.

American evangelicals are currently engaged in some soul searching about what precisely constitutes an “evangelical”—and whether that designation is even worth keeping. Many gen-Xers and millennials, unsatisfied with the consumer-style churches favored by their parents, have departed for more liturgical forms of worship characterized by creeds, incense, and rituals. And all the while, especially in the global South, Pentecostal churches continue to grow, though not without creating controversy along the way.

In such an unsettled environment, how can Jesus’ prayer for church unity possibly be fulfilled?

Gordon T. Smith, president of Ambrose University in Canada, has an exciting and promising proposal in his book Evangelical, Sacramental, and Pentecostal: Why the Church Should Be All Three. Smith has fashioned a beautiful vision for the unity and interdependence of these major streams of the church.

Smith’s descriptors obviously need some teasing out. By evangelical, he refers to those churches characterized by a high regard for Scripture. By sacramental, he has in mind churches—Catholic, Orthodox, Episcopalian—that place a great deal of weight on the significance of baptism and the Lord’s Supper. By Pentecostal, Smith means churches that seek the immediate presence of the Holy Spirit and aim to recapture the spiritual vitality of the apostolic age.

What Smith offers is no airy-fairy ecumenical project. His point ...

Subscriber access only You have reached the end of this Article Preview

To continue reading, subscribe now. Subscribers have full digital access.

Tags:
Baptism / Bible / Church / Communion / Discipleship / Ecumenicism / Evangelicalism / Holy Spirit / Liturgy / Pentecostalism / Sacraments and Ordinances
From Issue:
April 2017, Vol. 61, No. 3, Pg 67, "Scripture, Sacrament, and Spirit"
Browse All Book Reviews By:
April
More from this IssueApril 2017
Read These NextSee Our Latest
Also in this IssuePeter’s Message to Politically Panicked Christians: Talk About Something Else
Subscriber Access Only
Book Review
Peter’s Message to Politically Panicked Christians: Talk About Something Else
An excerpt from ‘This Is Our Time.’
Trevin Wax
RecommendedCover Story: Inside the Popular, Controversial Bethel Church
Subscriber Access Only
Cover Story
Cover Story: Inside the Popular, Controversial Bethel Church
Some visitors claim to be healed. Others claim to receive direct words from God. Is it 'real'--or dangerous?
Martyn Wendell Jones
TrendingThe Real St. Patrick
Christian History
The Real St. Patrick
A look at the famous saint, and his strategic missions.
Ted Olsen
Editor's PickA Critical Care Surgeon Meets the Great Physician
Testimony
A Critical Care Surgeon Meets the Great Physician
I felt distant from God until I witnessed a medical miracle.
Kathryn L. Butler
Current Issue April 2017
April
Subscribe|View All
Christianity Today
The Church’s Three-Part Harmony
founded 1956
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
hide thisApril April

In the Magazine

April 2017

To continue reading, subscribe now for full print and digital access.