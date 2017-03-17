‘Grace Alone’ 500 Years Later

I have long been sympathetic with Father Yves Congar’s famous remark that if figures on both sides of the Reformation divide had been a bit more open-minded and open-hearted, there might be a Lutheran order in the Catholic Church today, just as there are Dominicans, Franciscans, Benedictines, and, indeed, Augustinians, the religious family to which Martin Luther himself initially belonged.

Implicit in Congar’s observation is the conviction that there was something altogether right and important in some of the Reformer’s moves and that the church catholic would have benefitted from incorporating them into its own life. Implicit too is Congar’s sense that, sadly, things got out of hand: exaggerations, over-reactions, impugning of motives, awkward formulations, etc. on both sides. The result was that a reform movement within the church gave rise to a divided church.

If he had limited himself to saying “gratia prima,” Luther might have effected a needed reform within Catholicism.

The Second Vatican Council, at which Congar played a major role, valorized a number of themes dear to the hearts of the Reformers: the primacy of Christ, the need for ardent evangelization, the central place of the Bible in the life of the church, using both bread and wine in Communion, the priesthood of all believers, etc. And it expressed its fervent hope for the unification of all those baptized into the body of Christ. For this, both Protestants and Catholics should give thanks.

The Primacy of Grace

At the same time, there were and are substantive issues that separate Catholics from Protestants, and it is only right that, on this 500th anniversary of the Reformation, we look critically at them.

The single most significant contribution of Martin Luther and those who followed in his theological path was the stress on the primacy of grace. Absolutely essential to the biblical witness and to the best of the Christian spiritual tradition is the assertion that the divine love comes first. The people of Israel are important, not because of their heroic spiritual attainment, but because the Lord chose them. Jacob is not obviously “better” than Esau and hence the object of the Lord’s love; rather, he is loved by the Lord and hence becomes the bearer of the promise. David was not the handsomest or most obviously gifted of the sons of Jesse, yet “the Spirit of the Lord came powerfully” on him (1 Sam. 16:13). The Lord didn’t ask Simon’s permission or assess whether he was the most effective fisherman; he just got into the man’s boat and commenced to give orders. And Jesus sums up this principle of the primacy of grace with admirable directness: “You did not choose me, but I chose you” (John 15:16).

When this principle is forgotten, myriad problems ensue in the spiritual order; chief among them is Pelagianism, or the illusion of auto-salvation. If we can save ourselves through heroic moral effort, we turn God into an object of manipulation, and we eliminate the necessity of a savior.

Along with many others in the early 16th century, Luther saw this danger in the life of the church and so he cried out, with true prophetic vigor, on behalf of grace. In doing so, he was echoing his spiritual father, St. Augustine, who many centuries before had contended against Pelagius himself.

And it goes without saying that we need this protest, especially today, when it is taken for granted in our radically secular society that we believe we can not only save ourselves but even invent the meaning of our lives. For this witness, the entire Christian family owes Martin Luther an enormous debt of gratitude. And if he had limited himself to saying gratia prima (grace first), Luther might have effected a needed reform within Catholicism. The problem was that he insisted on gratia sola (grace alone).