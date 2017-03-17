Jump directly to the content

How a Hotshot New Yorker Found Jesus in Paraguay

Es complicado.
How a Hotshot New Yorker Found Jesus in Paraguay
Photo by Logan Zillmer

For it is not mere words that nourish the soul, but God himself, and unless and until the hearers find God in personal experience, they are not the better for having heard the truth.

—A. W. Tozer

Eden is 12 and a firm believer in a variety of mythological forest goblins. In particular, he detests the Pombéro, chief mischief-maker among the fabled Paraguayan creatures. People say the diminutive furry scamp steals chickens’ eggs, drinks cow udders dry, and generally upsets local farm animals. Leaving bottles of whiskey out at night supposedly appeases the nocturnal beast.

I consider letting my young friend continue to believe in these amusing cultural anecdotes, but my sense of duty as a Peace Corps volunteer and, therefore, arbiter of scientific fact, compels me to correct him.

“The Pombéro is a myth,” I explain in a mix of broken Guaraní and Spanish.

We are sitting outside the dilapidated shack I call home. Evening quiet has settled on Tuna, Ava’i, Caazapá, a rural village situated hours from any paved road. As the day’s stifling heat dissipates, it leaves a palpable somnolence.

Éden insists that the Pombéro’s counterpart, Kurupí, has impregnated a number of virgins. To Éden, their newborns are prima facie evidence of goblin tomfoolery.

I attempt to distinguish between myths and legends: Forest goblins are mitos, I explain. When real world people—such as local teenage mothers—are involved with mythic creatures, these stories are called leyendas. Neither are true, I say resolutely. The only way those girls got pregnant is from real men.

Obviously dissatisfied with my explanation, Éden says nothing for quite a while. Eric Clapton softly croons from a battery-powered CD player in my shack, a half-played game of chess sitting on the table between us. It has become our nightly ritual to eat black beans and yucca together like this.

“What about La Virgen, Peter?” Éden asks.

I don’t have the heart to tell him that the Virgin Mary is also a legend. I have only been in Paraguay a few months, but I know life is sometimes very difficult and hope often hard to come by. Life is especially tough for Éden, who has already established a solid reputation for smoking, drinking, and petty theft. His dad drinks too much and his mom looks perpetually exhausted from caring for Éden’s four younger siblings. I have become Éden’s hero because of my habit of subverting longstanding cultural norms and occasionally snubbing highly respected community leaders. I like to think of Éden as a Paraguayan version of Huckleberry Finn.

La Virgen is the one exception,” I reply, casting my eyes toward the chess board that sits between us. Éden has the uncanny ability to recognize when the adults in his life are lying to him, which I attribute to his spending so much time with unpleasant men often drunk on cheap cane rum. I can’t tell if he believes me or not, but I suspect that if I look him in the eye, he’ll know for sure that I don’t believe my own words.

A Hero’s Journey

Paraguayans love dubbed-over versions of Baywatch and Walker, Texas Ranger. Because of this, I learn that I am almost universally admired by the villagers for my culture’s adherence to a strict code of honor (à la Chuck Norris’s insistence on a fair fight) and clear aesthetic preference for a certain archetypal blonde female. Also my light complexion, green eyes, and baby face serve to reaffirm the stereotype that los Estados Unidos is a country of delicate Nordic peoples.

How a Hotshot New Yorker Found Jesus in Paraguay
