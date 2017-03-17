Jump directly to the content

Christianity Today

Guest / Limited Access /
Cover Story
Home > The Magazine > 2017 > April

The Most Astonishing Easter Miracle

It’s not that Jesus rose bodily from the grave.
The Most Astonishing Easter Miracle
Image: Photography by Dattu

When I visit a church, I notice things. The number of blacks, Asians, and Latinos in relation to whites. Whether women are on the platform. How people are dressed. The quality of the cars in the parking lot. I notice whether the congregation is old or young, and assume that if it’s young, it’s vibrant. As an Anglican, I notice the order of worship and naturally look down my nose at all that is liturgically incorrect. I also notice how much paper is wasted in thick worship bulletins, how much empty air is being heated needlessly above the worshipers, and other signs of environmental friendliness.

I do this because I’ve been catechized to notice all these big and little differences. I’ve been catechized not by one group but by many different groups, each with its own identity and mission. It’s a phenomenon we might call identity churchmanship.

This is a Christian version of identity politics, which has come under severe criticism as of late. But before we join the chorus of critics, we are wise to remember the value of identity politics. Groups that feel oppressed or simply misunderstood find comfort and strength in banding together around their common identity. Many scholars consider the black identity politics of the 1960s as the beginning of this wave, and it was key to the success of the civil rights movement. Black identity politics gave African Americans the courage to work together for their rights. Since that time, we’ve seen identity politics play out in terms of gender, sexual orientation, generations, disability, and many other identities.

My late brother, Steven, for example, was blind from birth. Sometime in the ’90s he joined what was a blind identity politics group, with ...

Subscriber access only You have reached the end of this Article Preview

To continue reading, subscribe now. Subscribers have full digital access.

Support Christian thought journalism. Donate to our nonprofit ministry today.
Tags:
Easter / Unity
From Issue:
April 2017, Vol. 61, No. 3, Pg 28, "The Most Astonishing Easter Miracle"
April
More from this IssueApril 2017
Read These NextSee Our Latest
Also in this IssuePeter’s Message to Politically Panicked Christians: Talk About Something Else
Subscriber Access Only
Peter’s Message to Politically Panicked Christians: Talk About Something Else
An excerpt from ‘This Is Our Time.’
Trevin Wax
RecommendedLent—Why Bother?
Subscriber Access Only
Open Question
Lent—Why Bother?
Three authors weigh the merits of observing Lent.
Steven R. Harmon, Frederica Mathewes-Green, and Michael Horton
TrendingThe Real St. Patrick
Christian History
The Real St. Patrick
A look at the famous saint, and his strategic missions.
Ted Olsen
Editor's PickA Critical Care Surgeon Meets the Great Physician
Testimony
A Critical Care Surgeon Meets the Great Physician
I felt distant from God until I witnessed a medical miracle.
Kathryn L. Butler
Current Issue April 2017
April
Subscribe|View All
Christianity Today
The Most Astonishing Easter Miracle
founded 1956
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
hide thisApril April

In the Magazine

April 2017

To continue reading, subscribe now for full print and digital access.