Peter’s Message to Politically Panicked Christians: Talk About Something Else

An excerpt from ‘This Is Our Time.’
Image: Pearl / Lightstock

In October 2015, a lone gunman entered Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, and created a scene of carnage and despair before turning his gun on himself. Within hours, our country’s political fires were raging at maximum intensity. Some blamed the lack of gun control laws; others railed against “gun-free zones.” No matter their political position, all the voices had one thing in common: Their imaginations were held captive to the idea that the only place where change can take place is in the legislature or courthouse. Everyone assumed either government was to blame or government was our only hope.

The gospel challenges this myth. It tells us that the political sphere is just one area in which change can take place.

“Not every wave of political enthusiasm deserves the attention of the church,” says British scholar Oliver O’Donovan. “The worship that the principalities and powers seek to exact from mankind is a kind of feverish excitement. The first business of the church is to refuse them that worship. There are many times . . . when the most pointed political criticism imaginable is to talk about something else.”

I see that kind of criticism in Peter’s letter to the early church. Imagine you are writing a letter to encourage and exhort Christians in distress. Your readers occupy the margins of society; they are maligned and falsely accused. Some of them face imprisonment, and a few have been martyred. What would you say? “Beloved,” Peter writes, “I urge you as sojourners and exiles to abstain from the passions of the flesh, which wage war against your soul.”

Now picture their surprise when they discover that Peter’s ...

Tags:
Government / Holiness / Persecution / Politics
From Issue:
April 2017, Vol. 61, No. 3, Pg 73
April
More from this IssueApril 2017
%%var.bookTitle%%
This Is Our Time: Everyday Myths in Light of the Gospel
Trevin Wax
B&H Books
2017-03-01
240 pp., $10.58
