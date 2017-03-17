Jump directly to the content

Christianity Today

Guest / Limited Access /
News
Home > The Magazine > 2017 > April

They Will Know We Are Christians by Our Drinks

In the Muslim world, Christians have a complicated relationship with alcohol.
They Will Know We Are Christians by Our Drinks
Image: Shutterstock

The deadliest incident faced by the persecuted church last Christmas wasn’t radical Islamists. It was alcohol.

Liquor mixed with aftershave killed about 50 people at Christmas parties in a Pakistani village, and sickened about 100 more.

In Pakistan, as in many Muslim-majority nations where Shari‘ah law forbids drinking, alcohol is closely identified with Christianity. The nation’s primary alcohol producer, for example, riffs on the Bible in advertisements. Founded in 1860 by the British, Murree Brewery’s slogan, “Eat, drink, and be Murree,” echoes the repeated biblical idiom for short-term pleasures.

Perhaps as surprising as the existence of a Pakistani brewery is the fact that 12 Muslims were among the victims of the fatal Christmas parties. But in 2007, then–Murree CEO Minnoo Bhandara told The Telegraph that 99 percent of his customers are Muslims. And in the Middle East, alcohol sales increased 72 percent from 2001 to 2011, according to market research.

Still, in most Muslim countries only Christians may buy or consume alcohol. But not all do. Wilson Chowdhry, chairman of the British Pakistani Christian Association, estimates that about half of Pakistani Christian men drink. Roman Catholics are slightly more inclined; Protestants less so. But the women of both branches of Christianity, he says, are fully opposed.

Chowdhry, an evangelical, believes alcohol is licit for the Christian; but in deference to his wife, he does not drink. Common arguments in Pakistan will feel familiar to Americans: Alcohol will lead you to sin; it alters your consciousness before God; and the wine of the Bible was weaker than today’s.

But the main issue for Chowdhry is poverty. Prohibition is coupled ...

Subscriber access only You have reached the end of this Article Preview

To continue reading, subscribe now. Subscribers have full digital access.

Support Christian thought journalism. Donate to our nonprofit ministry today.
Tags:
Alcohol and Drinking / Middle East / Missions / Muslim-Christian Relations
From Issue:
April 2017, Vol. 61, No. 3, Pg 20, "They Will Know We Are Christians by Our Drinks"
April
More from this IssueApril 2017
Read These NextSee Our Latest
Also in this IssueHow a Hotshot New Yorker Found Jesus in Paraguay
Subscriber Access Only
News
How a Hotshot New Yorker Found Jesus in Paraguay
Es complicado.
Peter Johnson
RecommendedA Tale of Two Calvary Chapels: Behind the Movement’s Split
Subscriber Access Only
News
A Tale of Two Calvary Chapels: Behind the Movement’s Split
Chuck Smith’s successor says he is expanding founder’s vision. Other leaders say he’s diluting it.
Kate Shellnutt
TrendingThe Real St. Patrick
Christian History
The Real St. Patrick
A look at the famous saint, and his strategic missions.
Ted Olsen
Editor's PickA Critical Care Surgeon Meets the Great Physician
Testimony
A Critical Care Surgeon Meets the Great Physician
I felt distant from God until I witnessed a medical miracle.
Kathryn L. Butler
Current Issue April 2017
April
Subscribe|View All
Christianity Today
They Will Know We Are Christians by Our Drinks
founded 1956
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
hide thisApril April

In the Magazine

April 2017

To continue reading, subscribe now for full print and digital access.