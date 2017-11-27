The Clergy Behind Science as We Know It

The scientific revolution hit Western Christendom hard.

Nicolaus Copernicus hypothesized that Earth was not at the center of the universe and, with the emergence of his 1543 publication De Revolutionibus Orbium Coelestium, a bitter struggle ensued between Christianity and science to shape the reigning worldview. Science came to dominate from the Enlightenment forward.

Or so we’ve been told.

But in fact, a Lutheran minister and theologian named Andreas Osiander was the one who published Copernicus’s seminal piece. That should be our first clue that the story of enmity between Christianity and science has often been distorted and overstated, leading us to forget some of history’s most influential science advocates and fueling a false dichotomy that unnecessarily polarizes scientific debates today.

The prevailing narrative that Christianity is inherently anti-science gained acceptance in 1896 with Andrew Dickson White’s A History of the Warfare of Science with Theology and Christendom. White singled out prominent Protestant pastors such as John Wesley and Increase Mather for promoting an attack on the new science. “From the first to last,” White wrote, “a long line of eminent divines, Anglican and Calvinistic, strove to resist new thought.”

At other points, Wesley had been singled out in 19th-century historiography for opposing scientific reasoning in support of the orthodox Christian faith, as though the two were inherently at odds. Meanwhile, Wesley’s many publications engaging with the science of the time as he advocated for the usefulness of electricity, explored natural philosophy, and promoted natural solutions for curing disease (rather than merely spiritual solutions) were conveniently ignored.

White is correct in at least one regard: If a war had been waged between theology and science, prominent Enlightenment-era pastors would certainly have been leading the charge.

Yet, when we delve into the history of 18th-century clergy, we discover a different story of their involvement in the rise of modern science. We discover pastors who engaged the latest scientific discoveries and experiments in a variety of ways and with a predominantly receptive attitude.

What’s more, the very idea that science and Christianity inherently conflicted would have defied these pastors’ theological mindset. Pastors after the scientific revolution viewed engagement with new science as an opportunity to understand God as Creator with greater depth in order to bring him greater glory. And so, the clergy were frequent promoters rather than detractors, enthusiasts and participants rather than fear mongers. Their observations and contributions through publishing, preaching, and their own scientific pursuits helped enable the advancement of modern science in Western communities. Their examples also model for us the value and necessity of Christian engagement in scientific pursuits and discoveries.

New Science and ‘Hot’ Protestants

If there were any group of clergy opposed to the new science, surely it was Puritans.

The well-known Hawthornesque rendition of the cold, rigid, and judgmental Puritan is image-defining.

In their origins, however, Puritans were not considered cold by their contemporaries. Rather, they were maligned as “hot” for wanting to loosely follow what they considered the rigidity of the Church of England’s liturgy out of the desire to lead worship extemporaneously. Paradoxically, they were stubbornly determined to be sensitive to the free movement of the Holy Spirit.