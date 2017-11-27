Cover Story: Blessed Are the Handouts

One year, instead of buying my dad the usual unattractive necktie for Christmas, we bought him a goat. He loved the goat, mainly because it was not for him but given in his name to an impoverished family in Kenya.

Many of us know the holiday rite, by now as predictable as the turning of the seasons: making donations to the poor overseas on behalf of loved ones, aided by gift catalogs from nonprofits like Heifer International, World Vision, and Compassion International that reveal happy pictures of children hugging sheep.

Secrets of Effective Giving

Understanding when and how to best help the poor is simple. Sort of. Understanding when and how to best help the poor is simple. Sort of. Here’s our guide

That Kenyan goat launched a Christmas tradition for my family. Over the years, we’ve graduated from goats to dairy cows to water buffaloes. But there is a corollary to our tradition. While my parents would purchase a farm animal for the poor in a family member’s name, they would often give the same family member a cash gift to spend however they liked. It raises the question: Do we trust each other with cash more than we trust the poor?

Gift catalogs are popular not just because of their playful optimism (what could be more fun than buying baby chicks for little girls?), but also because they resolve an unspoken dilemma we feel about giving money to the poor. Money obviously gives recipients the greatest freedom of choice, but they might misuse it. A goat feels safer.

As an economist and a Christian, I too feel this dilemma. Part of it comes from seemingly competing New Testament values. While Jesus teaches us “give to everyone who asks you” (Luke 6:30) and that “it is more blessed to give than to receive” (Acts 20:35), he also created boundaries against manipulation (Matt. 12:46 ff., 16:23, Luke 23:8–9).

Likewise, Paul encourages Christians to “be generous on every occasion” (2 Cor. 9:11) and writes that “God loves a cheerful giver” (2 Cor. 9:7). But he also warns the Thessalonians against charity to the indolent: “For even when we were with you we gave you this rule: The one who is unwilling to work shall not eat” (2 Thess. 3:10).

There is a biblical tension between generosity and accountability, part of the more universal tension between mercy and justice. It is a tightrope that faithful Christians must learn to navigate. But part of the Christian life is learning to hold potentially competing values in this tension as we discern what is appropriate to a particular context. As part of our path to spiritual maturity, we are not only to expand our hearts but develop our minds.

The type of “in-kind” giving that gift catalogs promote is a way of dealing with what in economics jargon we call “moral hazard,” where a receiver might spend money in ways distasteful to the giver. So people may give in-kind gifts when they don’t trust someone with money. I might give my daughter a bike for Christmas because I know that she wants a bike. But I also might give her a bike because, if I gave her money, she could use it to buy a video game console, which for me would be an odious outcome.

In the United States, we have institutionalized this in-kind response to urban poverty since President Lyndon Johnson enacted the Food Stamp Act of 1964. Its successor, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), provides 44 million Americans an average of $125 per month in food assistance. Similarly, our response to international poverty is often to send surplus grain or, at an individual level, a farm animal. Perhaps we think the poor might waste our donation on cigarettes and liquor. But is it really true?

Economists have long wondered how the poor actually handle receiving sums of cash. It turns out that Indian casino profits offer some clues. UCLA economist Randy Akee, a colleague of mine at UC Berkeley’s Center for Effective Global Action, has studied the effects of cash windfalls from Indian gaming on Native Americans.