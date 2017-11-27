A Drug Dealer Led Me to Faith

I was raised in a staunchly atheist household. We never went to church. We never had a Bible. We never talked about God. My father was such an ardent atheist that he demanded my mother spell my brother’s name, Mathew, with only one t to avoid any biblical resemblance. My father then named me Mark. Clearly he didn’t see the irony.

I heard about Christianity for the first time at a summer camp when I was nine years old. I was fascinated by the concept of God. Not enough to get me to attend church or read a Bible or whatever else “religious” people did but enough that I found myself going back to the camp every year, talking about God again, and then coming home to a very different life. You could sum up that life as follows: Stealing from cars, stores, the purses of my friends’ mothers—from anywhere we could, really—to get money for drugs, partying, and everything else you do when you don’t have God in your life.

The first time I did drugs, I was eight or nine years old. A guy from our neighborhood cooked up some hash and weed for me and some of my friends behind the local convenience store. By ninth grade, drugs were a daily part of my life. At one point, I took drugs that were laced with something dangerous, and my friends watched in horror as I lay in the middle of the street, eyes sparkling, skin gone cold pale.

What Do I Believe?

My parents divorced when I was eight years old. Shortly thereafter, I acquired a neuropsychiatric disorder called Tourette syndrome, which later developed into obsessive-compulsive disorder. I would adopt a habit—a twitch or a particular noise—and I would do it over and over again for months until another habit came along. I would pound my hands together a specific number of times, swear out loud, or smack my face, among other odd gestures. Without performing these routines, I was convinced that something bad would happen to me or the people around me. It all sounds crazy now, but it was the reality for much of my life. No outside observer ever would have guessed that I’d become what I am today—a pastor. People tend to avoid churches where the preacher drops the F-bomb every few minutes.

My father was a classic deadbeat dad. He couldn’t hold down a job, and he didn’t know how to raise my brother and me. He divided his time between drinking and yelling at football games. He died of lung cancer when I was 15. I never got to say goodbye to him, as he never told us he was sick. He was 47 years old. There were 18 people at his funeral.

As I stood over his casket, questions flooded my mind. Sitting in that very lonely funeral home, pondering where exactly my father was, I asked myself: What do I believe? About God, myself, heaven and hell, science? What do I believe about eternity and morality and my father? Where is he? What is he now?

When I was 17, I met a guy named Chris, a former drug dealer at my school who had become a follower of Jesus. Having been on the verge of starting to sell drugs myself, I was intrigued by his life, his questions, and his passion for God. We met in woodworking class. He challenged me to examine my doubts, read the Bible, pray, and think about the implications of what I believed about life and God. In that crucible, I knew I would either lose the small amount of faith I had possessed since my days at summer camp or it would explode and change me.

I began to study about and wrestle with the existence of God, scientifically and philosophically, and questions of suffering and evil that came from my own experience (especially my sickness and the loss of my father). I wrestled with the reliability of the Bible, the legitimacy of miracles, and the dark history of the church—filled as it was with judgment, violence, and hypocrisy. I wrestled with the doctrine of hell and how God could allow my father—who, to my knowledge, never became a Christian—to go to a place of everlasting torment, since this didn’t square with my understanding of justice, love, or the character of Jesus. The more I explored, the more I saw the emotional power and philosophical soundness of Christianity.