Jump directly to the content

Christianity Today

Guest / Limited Access /
Home > 2017 > February (Web-only)

The Most “Epic” Part of DC’s ‘Powerless’ Is Mundane Mortal Man

Despite a lackluster premiere, the NBC sitcom brings some much-needed humanity to a superhuman universe.
The Most “Epic” Part of DC’s ‘Powerless’ Is Mundane Mortal Man
Courtesy NBC

Last night, NBC aired the premiere episode of its new series Powerless, the first television sitcom from comic entertainment company DC, which is responsible for superheroes like Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. Such familiar characters, however, exist primarily as allusions in Powerless, which instead focuses on the ordinary denizens of Charm City, a minor metropolis that tends to get repeatedly trashed while the Good Guys and the Bad Guys fight.

That begins to change when small-town girl Emily Locke (Vanessa Hudgens) sets out to inspire the employees of Wayne Security to develop newer and greater means of protecting the “powerless” from villains and heroes alike. Locke faces an uphill battle, working against the cynicism of her boss, Bruce Wayne’s cousin Van (Alan Tudyk), and the company’s employees (Christina Kirk, Danny Pudi, Ron Furches, and Jennie Pierson).

Critically speaking, the jury’s still out on Powerless. Most reviewers appreciate its hybrid concept, though some find its blend of superhero action and workplace comedy an unstable mix, with others arguing that its actual humor falls flat. I appreciate Danette Chavez’s take at The A.V. Club that “Emily’s coworkers are audience stand-ins; they’re inured to the existence of superheroes and their nemeses, and don’t realize how much they need a fresh set of eyes.”

If Powerless is to succeed, it will be (at least in part) because of these “audience stand-ins,” since the show is foremost not about superheroes, but about what it is like to live in their orbit. Ironically, though, this could lend one definitionally “epic” quality to Powerless that all of DC’s prior screen offerings (film or television) have missed: an emphasis on the importance of individual lives.

These days, DC is arguably most infamous for its slate of past and pending films—its so-called “Extended Universe.” These films in many ways reflect the vision of director Zack Snyder, who kicked them off with his 2013 Man of Steel, followed up by last year’s Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. They often have a self-consciously “epic” quality in that they are played out with superhuman characters on a grand scale. (It’s hardly surprising that Snyder would gravitate toward this approach: he’s the man who directed the Spartan-centric 300, after all, and as I have noted elsewhere, Man of Steel interacts heavily with Plato’s masterwork, The Republic.)

Invoking epics and mythology, however, hasn’t spared Snyder from criticism that the wide-scale devastation in his movies is essentially “destruction porn”—even if Batman v. Superman did try to wrestle more thoroughly with the consequences of Man of Steel’s climax. Even DC’s TV offerings, though not quite so “epic” in the scale of their ruination, still focus primarily, or even exclusively, on heroes, both human and superhuman, and they all imagine urban environments in which destructive paranormal combat is commonplace.

The problem here is that our English word “epic” has morphed into something meaning little more than “really big.” That’s not entirely wrong—classical epics did occur on large, often massive, scales. Like Snyder’s films, they are mythical, often in a foundational way, and the protagonists are larger-than-life, perhaps superhuman or semi-divine.

Single Page (Reader Mode)
Support our work. Subscribe to CT and get one year free.
Tags:
Literature / Superman / Television
Read These NextSee Our Latest
Current IssueChristianity Today’s 2017 Book of the Year
Subscriber Access Only
Book Awards
Christianity Today’s 2017 Book of the Year
The release that best embodies our pursuit of Beautiful Orthodoxy.
RecommendedPatricia Heaton: My Career Floundered, Then Flourished Because of Faith
Women
Patricia Heaton: My Career Floundered, Then Flourished Because of Faith
Q+A: The star of ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ and ‘The Middle’ reveals the prayer that changed her life.
Rebecca Cusey
TrendingDear Fellow Christians: It's Time to Speak Up for Refugees
The Exchange
Dear Fellow Christians: It's Time to Speak Up for Refugees
If we are pro-life, we are pro-refugee.
Ed Stetzer
Editor's PickDivision Is Not Always a Scandal
Division Is Not Always a Scandal
What to think of the 45,000 denominations that rose from the Reformation.
Jennifer Powell McNutt
View this article in Reader Mode
Current Issue January/February 2017
January/February
Subscribe|View All
Christianity Today
The Most “Epic” Part of DC’s ‘Powerless’ Is Mundane Mortal Man
founded 1956
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
hide thisBeautiful Orthodoxy

Beautiful Orthodoxy

What the world—and the church—needs now


Donate to Christianity Today