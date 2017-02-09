‘The Young Pope’ Takes an Anxious Look at the Danger of Doubt

I used to believe pastors were infallible. Then I became one.

Over the last decade, others have changed their minds about ministers, too. In fact, the general public’s trust in clergy currently sits at an all-time low. One could explain these numbers by rattling off the names of recently defrocked preachers, or noting our country’s swing from organized religion to self-autonomy, but the fact remains: pastors just aren’t trusted like they used to be, even if a majority do live with integrity.

If the role of spiritual shepherd has fallen on hard times, HBO’s new drama The Young Pope looks to drop the ball from the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel. Created by Paolo Sorrentino, The Young Pope stars the striking, smooth-haired Jude Law as 47-year-old Lenny Belardo, the first American elected to the papacy. Bizarre, purposely disjointed, and irreverently humorous, Sorrentino’s dark religious satire won’t be for everyone. (It’s also an HBO production, which means viewers can expect the same level of sexual content that’s become the network’s prerequisite.) But for all its absurdity and occasional discomfort, The Young Pope’s look at religious leadership feels at once strangely relevant and candid in its exploration of how the quest for power and security often corrupts genuine faith.

Compact and patient, the first seven episodes of The Young Pope focus more on Lenny’s character than any strict plot arc. As Lenny, who now goes by Pope Pius XIII, grows acclimated to his new position, walks through the gardens within Vatican City, or meets papal staff about matters of faith and marketing, we begin to get a feel for his unpredictable personality—and while his face may be attractive, the results of his leadership are not.

The Young Pope operates as an exercise in imaginative possibility: out with the old, in with the new. Catholic doctrine doesn’t argue for the Pope’s impeccability (absence of sin), only his infallibility (absence of error), but Catholics and non-Catholics alike at least expect him to be a decent human being. In the age of Pope Francis—the one spiritual leader who isgaining in popularity around the world—the thought of a twisted doppelgänger inheriting his power is intriguing.

While Lenny’s bleached papal wardrobe glows in Luca Bigazzi’s plush cinematography, his vestments hides a troubling charisma. Prideful, self-absorbed, and manipulative, he loves his almost unlimited authority, but becomes exasperated when performing the ministerial work that goes along with his office. During some conversations, Lenny seems to express genuine faith; then, minutes later, he’s diabolical.

Worst of all, Lenny simultaneously satisfies his pride and the feelings of abandonment he’s harbored since childhood by frequently equating himself with God. He struggles to hear the Father’s voice, so he overcompensates by filling the chair himself. While some decisions seem to depict humility—in one scene, for instance, he bans all images of his face—even these become a way for Lenny to cloak himself in a Sinaic cloud divine mystery. At one point, even the power-hungry Cardinal Voiello (Silvio Orlando) rebukes the him, “You may be as handsome as Jesus, but you’re not actually Jesus.” Lenny coldly replies, “I might be more handsome.”

Conversely, though—and a bit curiously—the show also alludes to a possible saintly anointing on Lenny. His Holiness is said to have performed miracles, and in one head-scratching subplot, he acts as a supernatural animal whisperer to a kangaroo. Despite his contradictions, might Lenny have a King Cyrus-type call to unify God’s people? Whatever the case, he stands to ride a new wave of spirituality into Catholicism—or destroy 2,000 years of church history. Whichever comes first.