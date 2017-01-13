Churches Challenge Nigeria Forcing Pastors to Retire

New law requiring resignation after age 70 or 20 years in pulpit would affect 90 percent of evangelical pastors.

The surprise resignation of Nigeria’s highest-profile pastor has exacerbated a debate among West African Christians on the merits—and limits—of pastor tenure.

Last weekend, Enoch Adeboye resigned his role as general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Nigeria (though not as overseer of its international presence in 192 nations). He cited the nation’s Financial Reporting Council (FRC) and its newly-introduced Governance Code for his action.

Section 9:3 of the code stipulates that leaders or founders of nonprofit organizations—including churches and ministries—must hand over leadership to a non-family member after 70 years of age or 20 years of being in charge. Adeboye is 74, and has been leading his megachurch since 1981.

The law, which is designed to guarantee financial accountability, went into effect in October 2016. If fully implemented, 90 percent of the populous West African nation’s evangelical church founders and leaders would be required to step aside.

Affected pastors would include David Oyedepo of Living Faith Ministries Worldwide (1 million members); Mike Okonkwo of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (500,000 members); Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy (400,000 members); and Sam Adeyemi of Daystar Christian Centre (300,000 members). Countless other pastors with smaller congregations would also join the massive wave of forced resignations across the oil-rich nation.

Nigeria’s evangelical community responded with outrage over both Adeboye’s resignation and the FRC’s financial rule, setting off heated debates over pastoral succession.

Many condemned the regulations, alleging they were designed to meddle in church affairs and to muzzle evangelism efforts. But others hailed the code, saying provisions for pastoral succession were in the best interest of churches.

Mainline, Anglican, and Catholic churches were largely indifferent, already having established plans on pastoral tenure and succession (between 65 and 70 years of age).

The outcry prompted governmental action within 48 hours of Adeboye’s resignation. President Muhammadu Buhari fired the FRC’s executive secretary, Jim Obazee, without giving a reason. He also suspend implementation of the new financial code “until after further reviews,” and replaced the FRC board with new appointees.

Obazee’s firing received mixed reactions among Christians. Supporters of pastoral succession accused Buhari of sacrificing principles on the altar of appeasement. Supporters of pastoral tenure hailed the sacking, describing it as good riddance to bad rubbish.

Suspension of the code, however, has not stopped the debate on pastoral tenure and succession among Nigerian believers.

Musa Asake, general secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the nation’s largest Christian umbrella group, told CT that the code was “ill machinery targeted at the church.”

“[Government] has no business interfering in a church’s affairs because it is a no-go-area,” he said. “Doing that has serious implications. If they attempt it, it will bring confusion and could trigger off religious unrest in the nation.”

He said the government should not dictate how churches operate, as long as churches do not commit crimes or violate any established laws.

Felix Omobude, president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, one of CAN’s five blocs, agreed that the government should not dabble in the tenure of church leaders.