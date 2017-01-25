Evangelical Experts Oppose Trump’s Plan to Ban Refugees

Despite previous plans to admit the highest number of refugees in decades, the United States would be shutting its doors to thousands displaced by conflict in the Middle East—at least temporarily—under an executive order President Donald Trump is expected to sign this week.

Christian aid groups responsible for resettlement mourned and criticized the impending decision to stop accepting any refugees into the US for the next four months. A circulating draft of the order puts an indefinite ban on refugees coming from Syria, and a month-long pause on anyone entering America from a handful of Muslim-majority nations.

“Our concern is that this action really does further traumatize a group of people that have already borne so much tragedy,” said Scott Arbeiter, president of World Relief, one of nine agencies that partner with the federal government to resettle refugees. “The human toll is really crushing.”

The humanitarian arm of the National Association of Evangelicals (NAE) took on about 11,000 cases last year—a record high since 1999—and enlisted almost 1,200 churches to help.

The US had been on track to meet the Obama administration’s goal of resettling 110,000 refugees in fiscal year 2017—the highest annual ceiling since 1995, the Pew Research Center reported.

The circulating draft of the executive order, part of Trump’s campaign promise to crackdown on immigration, targets seven Muslim-majority countries in particular: Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Iran, Sudan, Libya, and Yemen.

Syria, where ISIS violence has displaced more than a million residents, was the second-most popular country of origin among the nearly 85,000 refugees the US admitted last year. Syrians comprised 15 percent of immigrants in the 2016 fiscal year, according to Pew. Iraq (12%), Somalia (11%), and Iran (4%) also made the top 10 list.

The Trump administration cites security concerns for the policy changes. A draft of the order published by The New York Times reads, “In order to protect Americans, we must ensure that those admitted to this country do not bear hostile attitudes toward our country and its founding principles.”

Advocates for refugees point out that the massive and chaotic flow of refugees into Europe doesn’t compare to the smaller and more rigorous process in the US, where government agencies vet candidates before approval.

“Most refugees from the Middle East are women and children who have suffered the assaults of ISIS terrorists and civil war,” said NAE president Leith Anderson, in a statement against Trump’s impending order. “We have the opportunity to rescue, help, and bless some of the world’s most oppressed and vulnerable families.”

Arbeiter at World Relief encouraged American Christians to not let self-protection prevent them from assisting the vulnerable.

“The question for the American Christian is: Will we speak out on behalf of those who are running from the very terror that we are rightly trying to put an end to? People who are running from Mosul and Aleppo and a thousand other places on fire?,” he asked. “Would we be willing to accept giving up a 1 in 3 billion chance of our safety in order to make room for them? Or would we say, ‘I am not willing to give up even the smallest fraction of my safety to welcome people who have been vetted very carefully, who have been proven as a remarkable population of people. Will I not make room for them?’”