Reviews

|

Book Review
Home > Books > Reviews

Do We Need a Stronger Word for 'Faith'?

Why theologian Matthew Bates would have evangelicals profess ‘allegiance’ to Christ.
| June 21, 2017
Do We Need a Stronger Word for 'Faith'?
Image: Renata Sedmakova
Salvation by Allegiance Alone: Rethinking Faith, Works, and the Gospel of Jesus the King
Our Rating
4 Stars - Excellent
Book Title
Salvation by Allegiance Alone: Rethinking Faith, Works, and the Gospel of Jesus the King
Author
Publisher
Baker Academic
Release Date
March 14, 2017
Pages
256
Price
$14.87
Buy Salvation by Allegiance Alone: Rethinking Faith, Works, and the Gospel of Jesus the King from Amazon

In his provocative book Salvation by Allegiance Alone, Matthew W. Bates expresses deep concern that Christians—particularly North American conservative evangelicals—misunderstand what the Bible means when it calls people to faith. Too often, he argues, they reduce faith to cognitive assent, as if believing in Christ simply means agreeing with certain propositions. Further, they often reduce conversion to saying a one-time prayer, thus presenting faith as a kind of “fire insurance”—a way to avoid God’s judgment, no matter how one decides to live. The effect is to disdain good works and God’s law as self-righteousness, creating a false opposition between faith and obedience and neglecting the Bible’s call to love God by keeping his commandments (John 14:15).

Bates has two main concerns: first, that gospel is too often equated with justification by faith alone. But this equation is not faithful to the New Testament. The gospel is something Jesus announces and embodies; it is the story of the eternal Son becoming one with us in his incarnation, death, resurrection, ascension, and enthronement as king and judge. God’s people are justified by faith alone only as they are united to the risen King by the Holy Spirit. Our faith, then, is rooted in the story of Jesus the King; we celebrate his victory over sin and death while also submitting to his everlasting reign.

This takes us to Bates’s second concern. He argues that the term pistis, most often translated as “faith,” should instead be translated as “allegiance,” because this concept more faithfully conveys the New Testament understanding. This allegiance has three dimensions: “mental affirmation ...

Subscriber access only You have reached the end of this Article Preview

To continue reading, subscribe now. Subscribers have full digital access.

Tags:
Bible|Bible Translation|Conversion|Evangelicalism|Faith and Practice|Jesus|New Testament|Salvation|Theologians
From Issue:
July/August 2017, Vol. 61, No. 5, Pg 90, "Do We Need a New Word for 'Faith'?"
Browse All Book Reviews By:
More From This IssueJuly/August 2017
July/August
Read These Next
Also in this IssueChrist's Transfiguration Is a Sneak Preview of Our Future
Book Review | CT Magazine
Christ's Transfiguration Is a Sneak Preview of Our Future Subscriber Access Only
Jesus' transformation on the mountain might have more to do with us than we think.
Michael Kibbe
RecommendedGender Inclusivity Isn't Liberal. It's Biblical.
News
Gender Inclusivity Isn't Liberal. It's Biblical.
Why conservative theologians are defending changing certain Bible verses to include women.
Kate Shellnutt
TrendingKay Warren: 'We Were in Marital Hell'
Women
Kay Warren: 'We Were in Marital Hell'
Through God's work in our lives, we've beaten the odds that divorce would be the outcome of our ill-advised union.
Kay Warren
Editor's PickMelvin Banks Had a Dream
Interview
Melvin Banks Had a Dream
An interview with the founder of the largest African American Christian publishing house.
Interview by Theon Hill
Current Issue
July/August 2017Subscribe
July/August
Read This Issue
Christianity Today
Do We Need a Stronger Word for 'Faith'?
founded 1956
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
hide thisJuly/August July/August

In the Magazine

July/August 2017

To continue reading, subscribe now for full print and digital access.