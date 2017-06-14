Wait Upon the Drop

The house lights are dark as bright beams of electric blue scan the crowd. White strobes pulsate to the uhn tiss uhn tiss beat. A pre-chorus of snare-drum 16th notes gradually builds into a turbo-spooled climax of drum machine rapid fire.

Everything is wound in anticipation. The bass drops.

People in the crowd dance, clap, and sing. Others stand statuesque, as if wondering what’s happening.

Mosiah Mosh Mix

The Crossing, a non-denominational church in Tampa with a weekly attendance of roughly 3,500 people, is one of many congregations now incorporating electronic dance music (EDM) into its regular worship repertoire. It’s not a full-on rave, and you’ll see more “traditional” instruments like drums, electric guitars, and keyboards. But infused with more familiar modern worship stylings are characteristics of the EDM aesthetic: layers of computer-programmed electronic backing tracks, quarter-note bass thumps, and cycles of musical “builds” and “drops,” much of it set to a tempo around 130 beats per minute.

EDM, once the underpinning of the all-night rave scene, has now become one of the most popular mainstream musical styles, and it is influencing both studio-recorded Christian worship music and live congregational performances.

The Energy Builds

Russ Jones, pastor of worship arts at The Crossing, said EDM has brought a youthful edge to its services and is helping the church reach a younger generation. In an era when secular EDM mega-artists like David Guetta, Diplo, Skrillex, and Calvin Harris are topping a $7 billion music industry and drawing hundreds of thousands of fans to a single festival, the church has taken notice. But it’s the effect the music has on congregants, not its marketplace power, that has worship leaders most intrigued. “It just brings more of a liveliness to the worship atmosphere,” Jones said. “When you hear it, you just kind of want to move a little bit more.”

Jones, 46, is careful about how much EDM to incorporate into regular weekend services, where the church aims to cast a wide demographic net. (The Crossing’s lead pastor, Greg Dumas, describes the church as “Bapti-costal.”) But the genre has been at the forefront of the church’s special services like First Wednesday and Night of Worship. EDM has also been a perfect fit in the church’s youth ministries, Jones said, “because that’s their culture right now.”

The spirit of youth culture is captured concisely in the name of what is arguably the industry’s most prominent group of EDM worship artists—Hillsong Young & Free. A spinoff of Hillsong’s worship ministries, Young & Free set off an international wave of high-energy praise in 2013 with its chart-topping debut album, We Are Young and Free. The album’s smash hit “Alive”—with its layers of electronic tracks set to a thumping 134 beats per minute—soon became part of the set list at churches from New Mexico to New Zealand.

Young & Free lead singer Aodhan (pronounced Aiden) King said slower, more reflective worship songs are important. But EDM brings a new excitement and energy to worship music that celebrates the freedom believers have in Jesus.

“[EDM] gives permission to have fun and jump around,” said King, 24. “I think it highlights the joy of having a relationship with Jesus.” And it helps bring people together, he said. “When you look out into the congregation or the crowd, everyone is just jumping to the music. And I feel that is the beauty of EDM—you can’t not jump to the beat.”