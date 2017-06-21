Discipleship
Home > The Magazine > 2017 > July/August

The Fight for Social Justice Starts Within

What Jason Russell and John Ortberg learned about the souls of activists.
The Fight for Social Justice Starts Within
Image: Dante Terzigni

A little over a decade ago, no emblem of young Christians’ blooming justice activism flashed brighter than Invisible Children. It was born in 2004, shortly after Jason Russell and two other recent college graduates returned to the United States from Uganda with burning hearts and miles of amateur film footage.

The trio produced a shoestring documentary baring the pain of Uganda’s civil war. Within three years, tens of thousands of activists were participating in the group’s “night commutes” to raise awareness of Uganda’s child soldiers. In 2012, Invisible Children launched another video, Kony 2012, which struck hard at warlord Joseph Kony and pressed for stronger government efforts to capture him. Time magazine declared it the most viral video in history, garnering 100 million views in the first week after release.

But the stunning rise was short-lived. In Uganda, Kony proved tenacious. In the United States, stress and the glare of the public eye sent co-founder Russell into a tailspin. Ten days after the video’s release, another video went viral—this one of Russell’s public mental breakdown on the streets of San Diego. In December 2014, BuzzFeed announced “The End Of Invisible Children.” The pronouncement was premature—the organization is still active today—but many advocates parted ways.

Looking back on the battle that he and millions of supporters had waged against a single African war criminal, Russell concluded bluntly, “I feel like Kony won.”

An All-Too-Common Story

Russell’s story is dramatic, but he is hardly alone. His is merely the amplified tale of countless other advocates, activists, social workers, and nonprofit founders. ...

Subscriber access only You have reached the end of this Article Preview

To continue reading, subscribe now. Subscribers have full digital access.

July/August
Support our work
Subscribe to CT and get one year free.
Tags:
International Justice Mission (IJM)|John Ortberg|Social Justice|Spiritual Disciplines|Spiritual Formation
From Issue:
July/August 2017, Vol. 61, No. 5, Pg 70, "The Activist Soul"
More From This IssueJuly/August 2017
July/August
Read These Next
Also in this IssueWait Upon the Drop
Discipleship | CT Magazine
Wait Upon the Drop Subscriber Access Only
Why churches are turning to club music to elevate praise.
Jeff Neely
RecommendedCambodia’s Child Sex Industry Is Dwindling—And They Have Christians to Thank
Cover Story | CT Magazine
Cambodia’s Child Sex Industry Is Dwindling—And They Have Christians to ThankSubscriber Access Only
From rescues to legal reform, a faithful minority changed the country’s criminal landscape.
Kate Shellnutt in Phnom Penh
TrendingKay Warren: 'We Were in Marital Hell'
Women
Kay Warren: 'We Were in Marital Hell'
Through God's work in our lives, we've beaten the odds that divorce would be the outcome of our ill-advised union.
Kay Warren
Editor's PickMelvin Banks Had a Dream
Interview
Melvin Banks Had a Dream
An interview with the founder of the largest African American Christian publishing house.
Interview by Theon Hill
Current Issue
July/August 2017Subscribe
July/August
Read This Issue
Christianity Today
The Fight for Social Justice Starts Within
founded 1956
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
hide thisJuly/August July/August

In the Magazine

July/August 2017

To continue reading, subscribe now for full print and digital access.