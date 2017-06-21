Reviews

How Dogs Help Us Experience Sabbath Rest

An excerpt from 'The Grace of Dogs.'
As a child, I struggled with reading aloud. I know well the paralysis that comes with performance anxiety: The mind goes blank, the words get stuck, and nothing comes out. If I was worried what the teacher thought, how I ranked, how I was doing, or what my friends were thinking, I was cooked. What would have helped me was the ministry of a reading dog.

Today, elementary schools and libraries across the country have programs for kids who are like I was. For example, a few days a week at schools in the Northeast, leaders from The Good Dog Foundation bring dogs to the school library. A child sits down on the floor next to a dog and reads aloud from a book. There is something magical about it. After lying next to Pepper, a slightly overweight border collie, and reading him a book, seven-year-old Jessicah, who has always hated reading, says to the volunteer, “[He] loves when I tell him stories. I think he likes stories about turtles best, and so do I. He’s the coolest dog in the whole world.”

I can vividly imagine what it would be like to be the child in that situation. To read to a dog whose big eyes took me in with simple pleasure, who laid her head on my lap with absolute ease to listen to my voice, would have made for an entirely different experience. The dog would have exuded patience, unconditional acceptance, and peace. The words I botched terribly would have captivated the dog every bit as much as the ones read perfectly. In that one-on-one relationship, the anxiety, self-doubt, and panic I used to feel about not being able to do something would have faded.

That’s the power of a dog’s attention. It moves us out of powerlessness, granting us the clear sense that we matter, that our timeline is ...

Animals|Children|Pets|Sabbath
From Issue:
July/August 2017, Vol. 61, No. 5, Pg 91, "God's Canine Counselors"
