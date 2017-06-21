Why Christians Are Abandoning the Orphanage

A new focus on the family is changing how Christians care for abandoned and neglected children.

One night in 2001, a prostitute in eastern Ukraine propositioned a preacher.

Peter Dudnik turned her down and told her he worked at Good News Church. She asked him to take her 11-year-old son, Sergey, to the church’s orphanage.

Good News’ ministry to orphans was well known; two years earlier, Dudnik had found four street children sniffing glue at a train station. Good News began serving them meals, and the number of children grew from 40 to 60, and on into the hundreds.

One rainy evening, several of the children begged to stay the night. Church workers decided to let them sleep on the tables where they had eaten. And from that grew the You Shall Be Found Orphanage.

Over time, however, children who left the orphanage at age 18 weren’t faring well. Without the support of a family, they fell into drugs, prostitution, and suicide. The church asked God what to do, and he gave them Malachi 4:6: “He will turn the hearts of the parents to their children, and the hearts of the children to their parents.”

Good News began efforts to strengthen biological families, accepting children only as a last resort. It also worked to remove any parental rights over abandoned children, enabling them to be moved into foster care or adopted. With the church’s encouragement, families from churches in and around their city have adopted more than 100 children. (Dudnik and his wife, Tamara, adopted Sergey.)

What happened at Good News is a microcosm of the worldwide shift in orphan care.

After horrifying reports of neglect and abuse in Romanian orphanages in the 1980s and ’90s, governments in the West began to veer away from institutional housing.

“I was running a large orphanage in Dallas in the early ’90s,” said Orphan Outreach president Mike Douris. “We were tearing buildings down, reducing the size of our residential care, and expanding foster care and community-based services.”

By now, traditional orphanages are essentially extinct in the United States.

But most orphans don’t live in America. They’re in India (29.6 million orphans), China (17 million), and Nigeria (9.9 million). And orphan care in these countries, run largely by Christian organizations, has been slower to change. Only within the last 10 years has global Christian orphan care taken strides away from the traditional model.

Ukraine has been a pioneer. When the country declared independence from Russia in 1991, the streets were overrun with children, said Nikolai Kuleba, the country’s ombudsman for children. In 2008, he met with Christian leaders, including Dudnik, to talk about the problem.

“One day God opened my eyes,” Kuleba said. “We have 30,000 Christian churches in Ukraine and 30,000 orphans.”

The group coalesced into Ukraine Without Orphans (UWO) in 2010, an organization that mobilizes churches to each pray for one orphan. The prayer: to get the children out of orphanages and into families.

And though there have been challenges, UWO has seen remarkable success. More than 10,000 churches have participated in UWO events, and the organization has partnered with more than 100 Christian NGOs. Their influence has helped to reverse the negative stigma of adoption in the country.

In eight years, the number of children placed in foster care in Ukraine rose from 1,200 to 13,000. Domestic adoptions rose 60 percent. The list of Ukrainian couples waiting to adopt a baby now stretches to more than 1,000 names.