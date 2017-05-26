News
Home > The Magazine > 2017 > June

The Invisible Heroes of the Persecuted Church

The case for Christians investing in the profession only 1 in 5 Americans trust.
The Invisible Heroes of the Persecuted Church

Behind every Asia Bibi—the Pakistani Christian mother of five still on death row after seven years over a false blasphemy charge—are the near-invisible lawyers who defend persecuted believers, pastors, and churches around the globe.

Only 1 in 5 American Christians think lawyers are highly ethical or contribute a lot to the well-being of society, according to surveys by Gallup and the Pew Research Center. But human rights lawyers overseas face death threats, arrest, detention without trial, beatings, and torture.

Over the past 25 years, 30,000 Christian legal advocates and judges in 156 nations have organized into national networks through the efforts of Advocates International (AI), based near Washington, DC. These lawyers—who work together across countries to release imprisoned pastors or harassed missionaries—are a vital part of the body of Christ that easily escapes notice, says president Brent McBurney.

“Our work helps the gospel,” he said. “If you don’t have lawyers who are following Christ to fight to keep the doors open for the gospel, then the doors close and no missionaries can go in.”

Such advocacy has gained high recognition in political circles. “In the more repressive countries, these lawyers are really heroic figures,” said David Saperstein, who served under the Obama administration as US ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. “They often face harassment from authorities and persecution.

“They make a huge difference, and they work within a system often slanted against human rights and religious freedom,” he said. “Yet with perseverance and creativity, they may prevail in a way that makes a real difference.” ...

Subscriber access only You have reached the end of this Article Preview

To continue reading, subscribe now. Subscribers have full digital access.

June
Support our work
Subscribe to CT and get one year free.
Tags:
Bulgaria|China|Law and Legislation|Persecution|Religious Freedom|Uganda
From Issue:
June 2017, Vol. 61, No. 5, Pg 54, "Blessed Are the Lawyers"
More From This IssueJune 2017
June
Read These Next
Also in this IssueOur Spiritual Gifts Have an Expiration Date
Spirited Life | CT Magazine
Our Spiritual Gifts Have an Expiration Date Subscriber Access Only
Let’s rejoice in them—while looking forward to a time when they’re no longer needed.
Andrew Wilson
RecommendedTrump’s Religious Liberty Order Doesn’t Answer Most Evangelicals’ Prayers
News
Trump’s Religious Liberty Order Doesn’t Answer Most Evangelicals’ Prayers
Prayer breakfast pledge to ‘totally destroy’ Johnson Amendment comes up shy; conscience exemptions from LGBT anti-discrimination rules missing.
Kate Shellnutt
TrendingThe Theology Beneath the Trump-Comey Conflict
The Theology Beneath the Trump-Comey Conflict
How the former FBI director’s interest in Reinhold Niebuhr shaped his approach to political power.
Steven Weitzman
Editor's PickSasse: Adolescence Is a Gift, but Extended Adolescence Is a Trap
Interview
Ben Sasse: Adolescence Is a Gift, but Extended Adolescence Is a Trap
The Nebraska senator wants parents to get serious about shepherding kids into responsible adulthood.
Interview by Matt Reynolds
Current Issue
June 2017Subscribe
June
Read This Issue
Christianity Today
The Invisible Heroes of the Persecuted Church
founded 1956
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
hide thisJune June

In the Magazine

June 2017

To continue reading, subscribe now for full print and digital access.