Cover Story
Home > The Magazine > 2017 > June

The World’s Biggest Trafficking Problem Remains in the Background

How Christians in Cambodia are drawing attention to labor trafficking and the quiet power of prevention.
The World’s Biggest Trafficking Problem Remains in the Background
Image: Claire Eggers
Children play in Andong Village.

At a shelter in Cambodia, 16-year-old girl points to the scar where she tried to slit her wrist with a broken plate.

Two years before, she left her province when offered a job as a cleaning lady in South Korea. Instead, she was sold into marriage in Beijing, where her new husband kept her locked up and demanded she give him a child.

“It was like hell,” she tells CT through a translator. “I just wanted to die.”

When she got pregnant soon after, the teen bride escaped at her first doctor’s appointment and contacted her friends 2,000 miles away, who called a hotline to arrange her rescue and repatriation. She and her 11-month-old daughter live in a home operated by Agape International Ministries, among dorm-style bunk beds with about 50 other girls.

In 2015, consulate officials brought 85 trafficked brides back from China, as cross-border labor trafficking of all kinds surged throughout the region. Recent economic partnerships have opened up connections between Cambodia and its neighbors—Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, and Myanmar—making it the easiest time in decades to get in and out. “There were new opportunities,” said Helen Sworn, founder of the anti-trafficking coalition Chab Dai, “but new risks for exploitation.”

Child brides, domestic servitude, and other employment scams fall into the broad category of labor trafficking. It happens on a massive scale around Cambodia; some recent studies estimate a quarter million Cambodians are victims of modern-day slavery.

Yet, “it’s one of the quieter human trafficking problems,” said Barry Jessen, manager for Samaritan’s Purse’s safe migration program in Cambodia. “Sex trafficking is much easier ...

Subscriber access only You have reached the end of this Article Preview

To continue reading, subscribe now. Subscribers have full digital access.

May
Support our work
Subscribe to CT and get one year free.
Tags:
Abuse|Asia|Cambodia|Immigration|International Justice Mission (IJM)|Samaritan's Purse|Work and Workplace|World Vision
From Issue:
June 2017, Vol. 61, No. 5, Pg 32
More From This IssueJune 2017
Read These Next
Also in this IssueCambodia’s Child Sex Industry Is Dwindling—And They Have Christians to Thank
Cover Story | CT Magazine
Cambodia’s Child Sex Industry Is Dwindling—And They Have Christians to Thank Subscriber Access Only
From rescues to legal reform, a faithful minority changed the country’s criminal landscape.
Kate Shellnutt in Phnom Penh
RecommendedWhy US Christians Risk Their Lives to Teach in North Korea
Gleanings
Why US Christians Risk Their Lives to Teach in North KoreaSubscriber Access Only
Two arrested from private university in Pyongyang that gives evangelicals a way in.
Kate Shellnutt
Trending5 Things You Should Never Say To A Small Church Pastor 
Pivot
5 Things You Should Never Say To A Small Church Pastor 
Don’t just get the content right. Consider how it might feel to the hurting pastors who need your help the most.
Karl Vaters
Editor's PickThe Theology Beneath the Comey-Trump Conflict
The Theology Beneath the Comey-Trump Conflict
How the former FBI director’s interest in Reinhold Niebuhr shaped his approach to political power.
Steven Weitzman
Current Issue
May 2017Subscribe
May
Read This Issue
Christianity Today
The World’s Biggest Trafficking Problem Remains in the Background
founded 1956
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
hide this

In the Magazine

June 2017

To continue reading, subscribe now for full print and digital access.