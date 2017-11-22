‘Justice League’ Unites Its Heroes to Save an Erratic, Uneven World

DC’s answer to the MCU wants to show that surrounding darkness can only strengthen heroic light. It only kind of succeeds.

This article contains light spoilers for Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League.

DC’s superhero team-up film Justice League unites Batman, Wonder Woman, and new heroes onscreen. With relative ease, they overcome their different backgrounds and come together to save the world from an evil galactic overlord and his army of flying demons.

And that’s pretty much the story in full.

Justice League’s simple structure and quick pace may please more audiences than the first two installments of this DC film series, the often-maligned Man of Steel (2013) and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016). Both films strove to explore several meta-themes on a popular philosophical level; they sought to bring into the story-worlds themselves the very conversations fans share about superheroes, such as the reasons people reject or embrace Superman or compare him with Jesus Christ. But in place of these grander ideas, Justice League instead presents several fun characters with smaller journeys of their own—though its lightness loses some of the earlier films’ dramatic weight.

Officially, Justice League shares those films’ director, Zack Snyder. Few aspects of Snyder’s hallmark style actually feature in the final product, however. In his previous films, Snyder favored a “tear-down-and-rebuild” approach in which minimalist, struggling protagonists bulk up, confront critics, scream loud, and punch hard in the dark to become heroic in a world that doesn’t always respond favorably to them.

Many critics and fans, however, didn’t respond favorably: While some viewers argued that these stories’ darker worlds present greater moral challenges for their heroes to overcome, others associated Snyder’s images of physical strength, cultural turmoil, and humanity’s mixed responses with vapidity or nihilism. Many also assumed that superhero movie “rules” required a film with a lighter, self-aware structure, interpreting Man of Steel and Batman v Superman by comparison as “grimdark,” cynical, or even “hateful” to the characters or their fans.

DC’s producers thus summoned Avengers director Joss Whedon to boost the lighter side of Justice League (which Snyder was, to some extent, already planning). In an extraordinary change for a blockbuster film, Snyder also stepped away from finishing Justice League himself due to a family tragedy. Half a year later, the onscreen result is part Whedon (some dialogue moments, especially character-driven humor) and part Snyder (some stylized action and provocative ideas).

But even in its lighter state, Justice League defies the binary “fresh” or “splat” Rotten Tomatoes ratings some viewers expect of movies. Superhero movies often succeed or fail based on the viewer’s personal preferences for hero tales and film genres: If you prefer a short and entertaining story with fun characters and overall suitability for children, Justice League mostly works. If you prefer a story of heroes struggling fiercely to act as light in a cynical world that does not comprehend it, you may need to adjust your expectations.

Justice League opens with Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) doing what he does best: protecting Gotham City. But here, Batman has a different reason to string up the evening’s crook du jour. This time, the victim’s fear attracts another creature of the night—one of many Earth-infesting insectoid beings called “parademons.” Offscreen, Batman knows this fulfills his vision (in Batman v Superman) of an alien invasion, so he decides to assemble a team of warriors to stop them.