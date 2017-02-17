In the Image of Our Choosing

Imagine sitting in a doctor’s office with your spouse. As you discuss the possibility of starting a family, the doctor tells you that you have the option to genetically enhance your child’s intelligence. Medical professionals can do this without risking the life of the embryo. They guarantee it to work. Would you do it?

Suppose you are pregnant. A genetic test reveals your child has Down syndrome, and you are offered the option to undo the genetic mutation. Would you?

These are among the questions asked by an unlikely fellowship of churches and scientists.

In 2013, scientists demonstrated that a technology known as CRISPR can edit the genes of living human cells at a fraction of the time and cost required by previous methods. Think of editing the genome like a “find-and-replace” function: a tool finds, removes, and replaces a specific sequence of genetic material. In older methods of gene editing, imprecise protein structures, which are laborious to construct, search for the specific sequence. Instead, CRISPR uses RNA, which most good graduate students working in a lab can construct cheaply and quickly.

Additionally, it’s possible to use CRISPR to edit the germline—embryonic or reproductive cells, in which any edits pass on to all future generations.

This advance holds tremendous promise for curing any number of genetically driven maladies, including sickle-cell disease and various forms of cancer. But it also raises thorny ethical questions about how, when, and by whom such technology should be used. The same technology that could address muscular dystrophy could also enhance the strength of an already healthy person.

A Crossover Conversation

George Church is credited with proving that CRISPR can edit the human genome. His vision is bold and controversial. He’s used CRISPR to edit 62 pig genes at once in order to transplant their organs into humans, and his lab is working on bringing back the wooly mammoth. He has announced a project to build a full human genome synthetically, which could, theoretically, create babies without biological parents.

But Church is neither oblivious nor dismissive of ethical concerns raised by his work. “We need to work with multiple communities; we need to listen to them,” he told me. Church’s wife, Ting Wu, also a Harvard geneticist, recalls that as far back as their graduate school days, when they first discussed sequencing the human genome, “[George] and I would talk about the necessity to include everybody in the dialogue about how to do it, when to do it.”

I had followed these developments only peripherally until, in the spring of 2016, Wu approached my church, Christ the King Presbyterian in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Seeking to expand the debate to communities of faith, Wu, founder of the Personal Genetics Education Project (pgEd), started cold-calling numbers from a Google search for “churches near Harvard Medical School.” Logan Keck and Chad Baldanza, pastors at the Jamaica Plain congregation of Christ the King, just happened to be the first ones to answer the phone.

Our church hosted Wu, who claims no particular religious affiliation, for a series of conversations about the state of the technology and the ethical questions it raises. Her description of the pace at which the technology is advancing left me convinced that, as a pastor, I needed to understand the science and the ethical questions much more deeply.