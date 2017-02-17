Jump directly to the content

Christianity Today

Guest / Limited Access /
Reviews

/

Book Review
Home > Books > Reviews

There’s No Crying on Social Media!

Young adults are desperate not to let peers see any signs of weakness or failure.
/ February 17, 2017
There’s No Crying on Social Media!
Daria Kirpach / Salzman Art
The Happiness Effect: How Social Media is Driving a Generation to Appear Perfect at Any Cost
Our Rating
4 Stars - Excellent
Book Title
The Happiness Effect: How Social Media is Driving a Generation to Appear Perfect at Any Cost
Author
Publisher
Oxford University Press
Release Date
February 1, 2017
Pages
368
Price
$19.46
Buy The Happiness Effect: How Social Media is Driving a Generation to Appear Perfect at Any Cost from Amazon

A cursory search of academic dissertations reveals a new interest in the origins of insults and curse words. For instance, I learned recently that the insult “phony”—as in “She acted like she was into EDM [electronic dance music], but then we found out she was a phony”—entered our lexicon with the arrival of the telephone. People started phoning other people randomly, pretending to be someone they weren’t. These were the original “phonies.”

New technologies always give rise to new cultural anxieties. As John M. Culkin said in summary of Marshall McLuhan’s work, “We shape our tools and, thereafter, our tools shape us.” If the modern news media had existed in the early 20th century, TV anchors would have breathlessly warned parents about the threat of phonies coming after their children. Websites would have compiled listicles with “eight signs your son is a phony.” And journalists would have dialed up leading psychologists to ask for tips on talking to college students about phony-ism.

Nowadays, it’s social media that has us worried, as stories of cyberbullying and “sexting” surface with alarming frequency. Parents, educators, church leaders, and even young people themselves want to know what Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter—not to mention the smartphones that make them omnipresent—are doing to us. We all have feelings and theories on the ill effects of social media, but these are only anecdotal. Surprisingly little direct study has been attempted.

Onto this turf steps sociologist Donna Freitas with her book The Happiness Effect: How Social Media Is Driving a Generation to Appear Perfect at Any Cost (Oxford University ...

Subscriber access only You have reached the end of this Article Preview

To continue reading, subscribe now. Subscribers have full digital access.

Tags:
Anxiety / Colleges and Universities / Facebook / Internet / Self-Esteem / Social Networking / Twitter / Youth
From Issue:
March 2017, Vol. 0, Pg 57, "Never Let Them See You Cry"
Browse All Book Reviews By:
March
More from this IssueMarch 2017
Read These NextSee Our Latest
Also in this IssueHow Christian Artists Blow the Whistle on Cultural Pollution
Subscriber Access Only
Book Review
How Christian Artists Blow the Whistle on Cultural Pollution
An excerpt from ‘Culture Care.’
Makoto Fujimura
RecommendedJohn Wycliffe
Christian History
John Wycliffe
Medieval "protestant"
TrendingWhy Tim Keller, Max Lucado, and Hundreds of Evangelical Leaders Oppose Trump’s Refugee Ban
News
Why Tim Keller, Max Lucado, and Hundreds of Evangelical Leaders Oppose Trump’s Refugee Ban
Regardless of court fight’s final outcome, fewer persecuted Christians will make it to America under president’s plan.
Jeremy Weber
Editor's PickChallenging the Narrative: How Race Complicates the Latest LifeWay Debate
News
Challenging the Narrative: How Race Complicates the Latest LifeWay Debate
Black Southern Baptists weigh in on the issues around removing Sho Baraka’s album.
Kate Shellnutt
Current Issue March 2017
March
Subscribe|View All
Christianity Today
There’s No Crying on Social Media!
founded 1956
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
hide thisMarch March

In the Magazine

March 2017

To continue reading, subscribe now for full print and digital access.