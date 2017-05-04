Trump’s Religious Liberty Order Doesn’t Answer Most Evangelicals’ Prayers

In his biggest religious liberty push since taking office, President Donald Trump officially laid out in an executive order some of the protections he has promised faithful supporters for months. The move came on the same day that evangelical leaders gathered in Washington for the annual National Day of Prayer.

One problem: This is not the executive order many evangelicals had been praying for.

Gone are the exemptions for religious groups faced with accommodating LGBT antidiscrimination regulations that conflict with their faith convictions. Instead, the order—titled “Promoting Free Speech and Religious Liberty”—extends political speech protections for pastors, aiming to let them endorse candidates without losing their churches’ tax-exempt status. It also finally brings “regulatory relief” to many religious groups, including evangelical universities, caught in a court battle over the Affordable Care Act’s contraception mandate.

“I am signing today an executive order to defend the freedom of religion and speech in America, the freedoms that we wanted, the freedoms that you fought for so long,” the president said in a Rose Garden ceremony. “The federal government will never ever penalize any person for their protected religious beliefs”

His general remarks on the order matched an outline provided to White House reporters on Wednesday, but the White House has yet to release a full text of the document. Trump spoke most about the implications for the Johnson Amendment—legislation that has regulated nonprofits’ political activity for six decades. “This financial threat against the faith community is over,” he said “You’re now in a position to say what you want to say…. No one should be censoring sermons or targeting pastors.”

Still, the White House’s broad vision to “protect and vigorously promote religious liberty” lacks some of the specific conscience safeguards many conservative Christians want to see.

“More important than whether pastors can speak politics is whether everyone can live their convictions in [the] public square,” tweeted John Stonestreet, president of the Colson Center for Christian Worldview.

Trump’s promise to repeal the Johnson Amendment excited some of his closest evangelical allies like Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. and Family Research Council president Tony Perkins. Yet, according to surveys, the majority of evangelicals do not see this issue as a priority, or even on their agenda. Most have major concerns about bringing more politics into their churches.

Earlier this year, the National Association of Evangelicals (NAE) reported in its monthly Evangelical Leaders Survey that 90 percent of its board of directors, including the leaders of major denominations and ministries, oppose using the pulpit for political endorsements. Other surveys show that nearly 3 in 4 evangelicals are also against it.

“When it comes to challenges to religious liberty, the Johnson Amendment is just about the least important issue I can think of,” said John Inazu, a professor at Washington University School of Law.

An earlier draft of a religious liberty order, leaked in January, focused on balancing religious convictions with LGBT protections. The text Trump signed on Thursday doesn’t mention that dynamic, nor does it address the increasingly sensitive challenge of navigating faith in the public square and the workplace.