Spirituality
Home > The Magazine > 2017 > May

Why the Church Needs the Infertile Couple

We're missing a broader scope of familial love.
Why the Church Needs the Infertile Couple
Image: Michael H / Getty Images

At the center of the remarkable montage near the opening of Pixar’s Up stands the sorrow of infertility.

On one side lie the joys of a budding marriage, and on the other the delights of its twilight. In the hour of crisis, Carl sees Ellie sitting in the garden facing the sun with a forlorn look, feeling the devastation of their joint barrenness. Neither character speaks throughout the montage, but here their silence is particularly apt: the wordlessness of grief weighs heavily upon them, and upon us. Relief begins when Carl, who is by no means immune to their sadness, places Ellie’s “adventure book”—which has many more pages in it for them to fill—in her lap. It is the most beautiful depiction of infertility I know of; it is among the most tender five minutes of film I have ever seen.

But the adventures Carl and Ellie are given in the latter half of their lives are not the grand, exotic drama they had wanted. They hoped to someday live on top of a waterfall. Instead, car tires go flat, the roof needs replacing, and bones are broken. At every turn, the ordinary challenges of living in this world prevent them from pursuing the dreams of their youth. Yet if their adventure book is incomplete when Ellie dies, it is not empty; we glimpse the fullness of their love and feel like it is enough. The sadness at their separation stems not from their inability to live out their dream, but from the reality that they are no longer together.

While the montage is widely regarded as one of the most moving parts of the film, it almost failed make the final cut. Director Pete Docter said the studio was leery of showing their infertility because it was “going too far.” But the filmmakers had no real ...

Subscriber access only You have reached the end of this Article Preview

To continue reading, subscribe now. Subscribers have full digital access.

May
Support our work
Subscribe to CT and get one year free.
Tags:
Church|Infertility|Spiritual Formation|Vocation
From Issue:
May 2017, Vol. 61, No. 4, "The Calling of the Infertile Who Hope"
More From This IssueMay 2017
May
Read These Next
Also in this IssueOn Immigration, Welcoming the Stranger Is Only One Piece of the Puzzle
Spirituality | CT Magazine
On Immigration, Welcoming the Stranger Is Only One Piece of the Puzzle Subscriber Access Only
Why Christians should support reforms that recognize both the dignity of immigrants and the rule of law.
Samuel D. James
RecommendedCover Story: Inside the Popular, Controversial Bethel Church
Cover Story | CT Magazine
Cover Story: Inside the Popular, Controversial Bethel ChurchSubscriber Access Only
Some visitors claim to be healed. Others claim to receive direct words from God. Is it 'real'--or dangerous?
Martyn Wendell Jones
TrendingWas Easter Borrowed from a Pagan Holiday?
Christian History
Was Easter Borrowed from a Pagan Holiday?
The historical evidence contradicts this popular notion.
Anthony McRoy
Editor's PickEvangelism Is Alive in Portland
The CT Interview | CT Magazine
Evangelism Is Alive in Portland
How pastors, evangelists, and residents are sharing the Good News among the city’s ‘nones’ and Muslim refugees.
Interview by Melissa Binder
Current Issue
May 2017Subscribe
May
Read This Issue
Christianity Today
Why the Church Needs the Infertile Couple
founded 1956
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
hide thisMay May

In the Magazine

May 2017

To continue reading, subscribe now for full print and digital access.