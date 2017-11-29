Don’t Blame Martin Luther for the Evils of the Modern World

Everyone likes a good villain. It makes a better story, and, in the real world, scratches our universal human itch of being able to name and blame the source of the evils that afflict us. And plenty of evils there are, if you look out the window today: paralyzing political dysfunction, economic and ecological injustice, and increasingly, fundamental disagreement over what it even means to be a human being. Sure, there are bright spots, but it’s more fun to look at the dark side.

Over the past couple decades, a robust industry of modernity criticism has inverted the central premise of the secularization narratives that used to dominate the field. Instead of “Luther and the Reformation gave us pluralism and capitalism and secularism, and isn’t that great?” it seems to be “Luther and the Reformation gave us pluralism and capitalism and secularism, and isn’t that a shame?” In part, this owes to an increasing awareness of the downsides of modern freedoms. Another factor, perhaps, is an increasing ascendancy of Catholic scholars in the academy, who are likely to look on the Reformation with a jaundiced eye.

One such scholar, Brad S. Gregory of Notre Dame, established himself at the forefront of this new scholarly movement with his 2012 tome, The Unintended Reformation. Although this book was subjected to a withering storm of criticism from historians and theologians of many persuasions, Gregory has re-entered the ring with Rebel in the Ranks, a popularized version of the same argument delivered just in time for Reformation’s 500th anniversary.

Actions and Reactions

Gregory’s central thesis remains unchanged: that although the Reformers never meant it so, their clarion call of “Scripture alone” unleashed a torrent of quarreling creeds and sects, and that the only way to manage this chaos was the privatization of religion and embrace of secularism and hyperpluralism, with all their attendant ills (and goods). Thus modern individualism, acquisitiveness, and the freedom to redefine reality as you will emerged as the unintended consequences of Luther’s very different demand for the freedom of a Christian in bondage to the Word and the needs of the neighbor.

The book has strengths, to be sure. Although some readers may find the breezy casualness of Gregory’s pervasive use of the historical present tense grating, the overall lively, flowing narrative style is an impressive achievement for any historian. Equally impressive is Gregory’s ability to telescope 500 years of Western intellectual, political, and cultural development into a readable volume of around 80,000 words. To be sure, this poses problems of selectivity, but the achievement still deserves recognition.

Still, Rebel in the Ranks is built on a series of fundamental methodological flaws and pervasive misrepresentations, papered over with a thin veneer of false objectivity. Let’s start with the central flaw: Gregory’s aspiration to give a history of unintended consequences. The idea here is that history can be mapped out as a series of actions and reactions, many of them unintended. You meant to hit the cue ball into the green 6-ball and angle it into the corner pocket, and perhaps you did; but along the way, the 6-ball accidentally bumped the black 8-ball into the side-pocket.