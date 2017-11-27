The Generous Soul

One of my not-so-winsome Christmas traditions involves complaining to family members about the relentlessness of The Christmas Carol. Every year it seems there is another spin-off or remake of Charles Dickens’s classic. While I love the story, I am fatigued by the repetition. Ebenezer comes to his senses every December 25 but then reverts to being all Scrooge-like again in time for the next holiday season. Dickens penned this story 174 years ago—maybe it’s time for a new Christmas classic.

Still, even with my grumbling, I keep reading and watching The Christmas Carol or its variants most years. Some inner force draws me there even as my cortex complains.

Maybe one of the reasons that Scrooge has survived so long is that Dickens speaks to some primordial inner conflict that all of us know, and perhaps this inner conflict is even more ubiquitous than the movies and books and plays that I mutter about each Advent. The conflict between miser and benefactor, between thrift and munificence, is so familiar to each of us and powerful enough to keep us watching and reading Dickens year after year.

One part of us, like the miserly Scrooge, wants to live with fists closed, accumulating possessions even if it hurts others, focusing on our own goals and achievements, protecting ourselves by shutting out relational risk and the pain of the world. But another part, a better part, sees more complexity in the world, recognizes blessings, holds palms up to heaven, and gives time, empathy, and money to others as a reflection of gratitude for all the gifts life offers, including the gift of life itself.

If Scrooge persists in order to remind us of this inner tension, then perhaps I should be more patient, and even grateful, that he and his ghosts keep returning each Christmas season.

The Science of Generosity

This inner tension between miserliness and generosity can also be seen in how we relate to others. We can work to control and manage the other, making clear our demands and expectations, or we can lean into trust, kindness, affection, respect, and forgiveness. Among people who are married, those living with the greatest generosity toward their partners are more satisfied in their relationships, have less conflict, and perceive a lower likelihood of divorce in the future.The miser in us may be good for 401(k) balances but not much else. Social scientists are uncovering the benefits of generous living. Christian Smith and Hilary Davidson, authors of The Paradox of Generosity, note, “By giving ourselves away, we ourselves move toward flourishing. This is not only a philosophical or religious teaching; it is a sociological fact.” Those who give 10 percent or more of their income and those who volunteer their time are more likely than others to report being very happy. Similarly, those who are generous in their relationships, offering their attention and emotions to others, tend to be happier than those who are less generous relationally. Generosity also has health benefits. Those who give more money, volunteer their time, and are relationally generous are more likely to be in excellent or very good health than others. And those who are more generous in these ways also report a clearer sense of their purpose in life.

The burgeoning science of generosity is encouraging as it demonstrates various benefits to living with open hands and hearts, but placing this science in a context of Christianity can help us further understand the source and meaning of generous living.