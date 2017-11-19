Making the Unclean Clean

With a flick of the wrist, your mess disappears. This isn’t a clever infomercial on late night television, but what often happens to feces in the United States when you flush your toilet.

I vividly remember visiting Nejapa, El Salvador, a community unconnected to a wastewater treatment plant, in 2008. Kids ran barefoot and jumped in the water—liquid household waste emptied into the street and mixed with garbage—splashing their friends. Exposure to waterborne pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, protozoa, and worms can increase the likelihood of becoming ill.

Yet as a wastewater engineer, what I’ve learned is: God is in the business of redeeming things. Yes, even what we think is “unclean.” Rather than viewing wastewater as a waste to be discarded, a new paradigm for sanitation is recovering beneficial NEW resources from wastewater: nutrients, energy, and water.

As Christians, we know that our sin can have profoundly damaging effects—sometimes ones we don’t see or think about. So it goes with wastewater. In a working sewer system in the US, the effluent from our toilets, showers, sinks, and laundry, called wastewater, commonly leaves our homes through pipes and travels to a wastewater treatment plant. After a few treatment steps, the clean water is discharged to a river or ocean and the contaminants are often hauled to a landfill. In rural areas, septic tanks are often used to treat wastewater.

Unfortunately, 80 percent of wastewater in the world is not treated nor reused and 2.4 billion people lack access to adequate sanitation. In some countries, the untreated wastewater released upstream may be someone’s source of drinking water downstream.

Furthermore, wastewater contains nitrogen and phosphorus, which can cause algae blooms—when algae decompose, they consume the oxygen in the water that fish need to survive, creating dead zones. In the US, the untreated wastewater from storm runoff in Midwestern farm country created a dead zone where the Mississippi River empties into the Gulf of Mexico.

From the US to the Global South, wastewater treatment solutions are badly needed. It might be easy to assume that when it comes to global wastewater treatment, the best thing to do would be to duplicate the wastewater treatment processes used in the US, but the sanitation solutions developed for a city in the US may not always be applicable for other contexts—a rural community, an urban slum, or a dry climate.

In fact, the solutions of the future may actually be more redemptive than traditional US infrastructure. Recovering resources from wastewater is such a big shift that it even warrants a new name: Many US wastewater treatment plants are now being renamed as water resource recovery facilities.

In the NEW paradigm, nutrients can be recovered. What was once considered only a contaminant that causes algae blooms can become beneficial. Nutrients can be recovered from wastewater and used as slow-release fertilizers for agriculture.

Wastewater can also provide the energy to treat itself and even add energy to the grid. Nine times the amount of energy needed to treat wastewater is already embedded in wastewater. Yet we use external sources of energy, such as power plants, to treat wastewater. These wastewater facilities can be net-energy-positive. One established technology is anaerobic digestion, which creates methane. My own dissertation research at the University of South Florida examines the potential of microbial fuel cells, a technology that uses bacteria to convert organic carbon in the wastewater into electricity.