Reliving the Reformation, As It Happened

In this 500th anniversary year of the beginning of the Reformation, publications about the movement, and especially about its prime initiator Martin Luther, abound. Some books will treat him as an iconic figure whose bold declarations shaped Protestantism from its beginnings. Others may present the enormous impact the Reformation had on European history and culture, with Luther as the imposing force that got it all going. No one can deny that the Augustinian friar from Wittenberg University has exercised profound influence in the five centuries that have followed his 95 Theses. But it is altogether too easy to lose Luther the human being as we look back from historical distance. He can become a monumental figure, a bronze statue standing boldly against the background of our contemporary world.

Thankfully, that is not the Luther readers will find in Craig Harline’s book A World Ablaze: The Rise of Martin Luther and the Birth of the Reformation. Harline set out to write a treatment of Luther that would be accessible to the general reader, not primarily the fellow academic reveling in the intricacies of scholarly argument. For those who know the relevant primary and secondary sources, it is clear that Harline has done his research: He moves deftly among competing scholarly views and manifests thorough familiarity with the original sources. But he does so without the heavy weight of ponderous footnoting and citation. What he offers here is a winsome introduction to Luther as the movement that would eventually become the Protestant Reformation gets going with him.

But Harline writes in a way that does not assume the ultimate outcome. He writes “in the moment,” taking pains to present Luther as he moved, lurched forward, stumbled, and found his way in the uncertainties of the years between 1517 and 1522. These were the years when the future could not have been forecast, when the issues were in doubt and the imposing forces arrayed against the Wittenberg professor seemed certain to rid themselves of this pesky German nuisance. This makes for exciting reading as the author leads us on the convoluted paths taken during these years.

Luther the Monk

Harline presents Luther in the tangled nets of his certainty and uncertainty, bluster and fear, trust and doubt of God—all at one and the same time, each bubbling up in startling and (to his contemporaries) often enough confusing mixtures. Luther comes across here as a real person, struggling to find his way forward as he seeks to rediscover the comforting message of the Christian faith, buried so long under piles of well-meant ecclesiastical clutter, preposterous misuse of hierarchical privilege, and chaotic conclusions of competing schools of scholastic theology. Harline’s portrayal of the desperately searching Luther rings true: He recognizes that you cannot understand Luther the Reformer without first understanding Luther the monk.

A World Ablaze does not try to depict or describe Luther the Reformer, but the sketch it produces of Luther the monk has all the lineaments of the towering figure he was poised to become. Readers will get a good sense of the uncertainties of these testy few years, the struggles that preoccupied Luther (and both his supporters and opponents), and the tumultuous events taking place all around him.