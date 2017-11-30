The Only Bright Spot in American Giving

My brother and I grew up lower-middle income on or near military bases, where the needs of young service members and their families can be seen pretty acutely. Our family relied on the generosity of others, but my mom also involved our family in giving during the Advent season. She was active in the enlisted wives’ club on base and then later in the officer wives’ club, helping volunteer for people who had less reliable access to food and clothes than we did. We made meals, collected cans, and did what we could with our time.

This year during the holidays, while hundreds of thousands of American Christians will donate money and bags of canned food to local food banks, many will also volunteer their time in soup kitchens or elsewhere.

This volunteering often goes unacknowledged. While we are generally a generous nation, or like to presume we are, we have some funny quirks about it. For one, we like to quantify it and focus quite a bit on the dollars and cents side of things. So much so, in fact, that the British journalist and Christian apologist G. K. Chesterton once teased us, a century ago, about our ostentatious, and not-so-Christlike charity: “An American will praise the prodigal generosity of some other man in giving up his own estate for the good of the poor,” he wrote. “But he will generally say that the philanthropist gave them a 200-acre park, where an Englishman would think it quite sufficient to say that he gave them a park.”

This American focus on money is an interesting observation in light of the fact that we could give a lot more. In 2008, Passing the Plate: Why American Christians Don’t Give Away More Money, by sociologists Christian Smith, Michael Emerson, and Patricia Snell Herzog, challenged the notion that Christians are naturally more generous people. It used social-survey data to identify a variety of factors pushing an underutilization of giving.

Mass consumption and consumerism, discomfort by pastors on the subject, tension between biblical admonitions to give and a strong belief in private property, mistrust of institutions, shyness about discussing the issue with others, and a habit of spontaneous giving all combine to lessen the potential of Americans to give.

Believers “do not give money according to their objective financial capacity in income.” noted Smith, Emerson and Herzog. With so many social, cultural, and organizational forces conspiring to reduce giving, they concluded, paradoxically, that “it is a wonder that American Christians give away as much money as they do.” American Christians could, if they tithed efficiently, give about $46 billion to $85 billion more a year.

But this misses the giving of time, emotions, and energy through volunteer work. Volunteering is, in fact, a consistent bright spot among researchers: People who do it tend to do it often and support thousands of institutions, nonprofits, and organizations that would not exist without this free work.

While wealthier individuals by some measures do give more money, time and emotional support are just as important and are often part of the unpaid labor performed by women in their families and communities—women like my mom.

Herzog, a professor of sociology at the University of Arkansas, went on to dig more deeply into interview and survey data, and, in 2016, published a book with Heather Price, an associate professor of sociology at Marian University. They wrote American Generosity: Who Gives and Why, which paints a more complex picture about how people in the US give and upends some presumptions.