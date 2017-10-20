Explore
Views

|

Spirited Life
Home > The Magazine > 2017 > November

The Best Retelling of the Jesus Story Isn’t from Narnia or Harry Potter

Our culture has produced plenty of fine remakes, but nothing beats the Old Testament prequel.
The Best Retelling of the Jesus Story Isn’t from Narnia or Harry Potter
Image: Pearl / Lightstock

The problem with well-known stories is that they grow dull through familiarity. When narratives become part of the cultural fabric—think Romeo and Juliet, Cinderella, or Hamlet—they may retain their charm, but they will usually lose their edge. So creative people find ways of retelling them that capture the drama and basic storyline of the original, but with a twist. Move Romeo and Juliet to New York, and you get West Side Story. Turn Cinderella into a prostitute, and you get Pretty Woman.

The most obvious example is the best-known story of all. No matter how well we know the gospel, we can find new perspectives: Aslan dying for Edmund, Jean Valjean’s encounter with grace in Les Miserables, or Harry Potter taking the killing curse upon himself before the resurrection stone brings him back to life. But the best examples of fresh reads on the gospel come not from fiction but from Scripture itself.

Take the story of Joseph, for instance. As we are introduced to him in Genesis 37, Joseph, like Jesus, is favored by his father, honored in front of his family, and given a vision of the whole of Israel worshiping him. This prompts jealousy and hatred from his brothers, who conspire to kill him, even as he comes to serve them. Reuben intercedes for him, as Pilate later will for Jesus, but Joseph is eventually thrown into a pit anyway and sold for pieces of silver through the mediation of Judah (whose name, in its Greek form, would be Judas). Blood is presented to Joseph’s father—the blood of a goat, the animal which makes atonement in Leviticus.

The parallels continue in Genesis 39. After he avoids being murdered out of jealousy, Joseph finds safety in Egypt. As he grows older, all that he does prospers ...

Subscriber access only You have reached the end of this Article Preview

To continue reading, subscribe now. Subscribers have full digital access.

Spirited Life
Spirited Life is a collision between biblical reflection and charismatic practice, aiming to make people happier in God.
Andrew Wilson
Andrew Wilson is teaching pastor at King's Church London and author most recently of The Life We Never Expected (Crossway). Follow him on Twitter @AJWTheology.
Previous Spirited Life Columns:
November
Support our work
Subscribe to CT and get one year free.
Tags:
Genesis|Jesus|New Testament|Old Testament|Paul
From Issue:
November 2017, Vol. 61, No. 9, Pg 32, "The Jesus Story—With a Twist"
More From This IssueNovember 2017
November
Current Issue
November 2017Subscribe
November
Read This Issue
Read These Next
Christianity Today
The Best Retelling of the Jesus Story Isn’t from ...
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2017 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top
hide thisNovember November

In the Magazine

November 2017

To continue reading, subscribe now for full print and digital access.