The Promise and Failure of Antibiotics

In 2013 the American Academy of Pediatrics began encouraging doctors to treat certain ear infections with what they called “watchful waiting,” an attempt to combat the skyrocketing incidence of antibacterial resistance that was due in part to the overuse of antibiotics.

For me, that meant when exhausted parents showed up in my ER halfway through a sleepless night with a child cradling a painful ear, I could explain to them that in 95 percent of cases the infection is viral and therefore not helped by antibiotics. We could talk about ways to make the symptoms better, how the infection would likely resolve itself in a matter of days. I could point out that starting antibiotics to treat a viral infection could, in fact, cause diarrhea, allergic reactions, and most importantly, antibacterial resistance that could reemerge as a severe and even life-threatening infection in their child in later years.

I could then give the parents a prescription for antibiotics and tell them that if the fever and pain weren’t gone in 48 hours—the point at which most viral infections would have resolved—they could fill the prescription and start the medication.

I have spent hours on these conversations: urging parents to be patient, reinforcing that antibiotic resistance is a real and dangerous side effect, and trying to convince them that waiting is in the best interest not only of their child but of their entire community. The drug-resistant bacteria that develop from unnecessary or inappropriately administered courses of antibiotics are a real risk to children and everyone children “share their cooties with.” I hand over my prescription, ask them again not to fill it for two days, and then call them back a week later to see whether they indeed watched and waited.

So far this year, not one has.

“Twenty years ago there was an attitude that we can use as much antibiotic as we wanted and there really wouldn’t be a problem,” says Timothy Flanigan, former chief of infectious disease at Brown University Medical School, responder to the Ebola crisis, and Christian father of five. “We’ve realized that that attitude is wrong. Antibiotics have side effects. We thought we could use them willy-nilly, and we know now that resistance does occur and that there is a cost to using antibiotics.”

Antibacterial resistance has burgeoned from a curious phenomenon noticed in penicillin’s early days into a full-blown global crisis, with experts warning that a return to the dark ages of medicine—where even common bugs will wreak havoc as the curative medications we rely on lose their efficacy—is just around the corner. Pushes to create newer, more potent drugs have accelerated the arms race between humans and the microbes that love to infect them. But even with some success in research and development, we are swiftly losing ground and—as with most other environmental disasters—the inescapable morbidity of these so-called superbugs is being heaped upon the poorest, sickest, and most vulnerable in our world.

While panic rises and the world frets about a looming era of rampant disease, the plan of attack heralded by experts around the globe is surprisingly non-aggressive. Rather than a miracle drug or a medical revolution, their strategy to save the world from superbugs involves a biblical and much frumpier concept: stewardship.

Stewardship is the careful and responsible management of something entrusted to one’s care. As a principle that Christ implores us to nurture, it is one of the reasons the Christian church is already leading the charge against antimicrobial resistance. “We understand that these drugs are gifts,” says Flanigan, who has worked alongside community leaders both in America and in the developing world to counter the effects of resistance on vulnerable populations. “Though they haven’t always been treated that way.”