Steve Green Leaves His Mark on Washington

Hobby Lobby president hopes “to share this book we love with as many people as possible.”

Arguably the most influential cheerleader for the Bible in America today, Steve Green broke into the retail world assembling picture frames for his father’s small Oklahoma City shop in the 1970s. The store eventually grew into Hobby Lobby, the world’s largest privately-owned arts and crafts retailer with more than $4.4 billion in annual sales. Green began working there full-time after graduating high school in 1981. He became the company’s president in 2004.

“This isn’t about my family or me,” says Green, the visionary and main driver behind Museum of the Bible (MOTB). “We view ourselves as having the privilege of stewarding this idea on behalf of millions of others. The museum has more than 50,000 donors and hundreds of thousands of supporters.”

How did the idea for the museum originally come about?

Our family has been very blessed, and we try to give resources to things that align with our biblical principles that will have lasting value for our world. So when someone brought the idea of a Bible museum to us many years ago, we gathered as a family and decided that this was an idea worth pursuing, given our family’s love for the Bible and the impact this great book has had on all of us.

In 2009, we began to acquire a variety of biblical texts and artifacts in order to tell the Bible’s story. Our aim was, and still is, to give everyone access to them by placing them on display in a museum or in a traveling exhibit so they could be learned from and enjoyed.

We did a study to determine the best city that would have the greatest potential that would draw guests, and we discovered it was Washington, DC.

Why a museum about the Bible, and why now?

It was surprising to us that ...

