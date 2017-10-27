Astros Chaplain: Play for God and Pray to Win

Christians across Houston, the megachurch capital of America, are saying their prayers for the Houston Astros as they play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

As a baseball chaplain, Juan Jesus Alaniz happens to be praying in an official capacity, right alongside the players who are hoping to bring a major win to the Bayou City just months after it was swamped by Hurricane Harvey.

Alaniz, pastor of Houston’s First Baptist Church’s Spanish campus, leads ministry among the Astros’ Spanish-speaking players. The team includes Venezuelans José Altuve and Marwin González; Puerto Ricans Carlos Correa, Carlos Beltrán, and Juan Centeno; Cuban Yuli Gurriel; and Dominican Francisco Liriano. Kevin Edelbrock, a development director with Young Life, serves as the English-speaking chaplain, and Alaniz’s wife, Josie Ban-Alaniz, conducts ministry among the players’ wives and girlfriends.

True to their faithful fans, the Astros hold a Faith and Family Night each season, featuring worship music and players’ testimonies. Houston’s First, which draws over 7,000 weekly attendees, has a particular connection to its home team. As the Baptist Press reported, the church has a prominent ad in right field, pastor Gregg Matte has thrown out the first pitch, the congregation has held fellowship nights at the park, and Astros president Reid Ryan has come out to speak to church staff.

With the series tied 1–1, CT talked to chaplain Alaniz about his unique vantage point as an Astros fan and chaplain.

What do you do as a team chaplain?

We provide Bible study, prayer, and support. We’re there whenever they call and want to have a cup of coffee, privately, but most of the time we’re with them in the family room next to the clubhouse at Minute Maid Park on Sundays. That’s the indicated day for what would be their church service. Their schedules are so busy, so hectic, so demanding, but once and while we’ll have conversations by text or by phone if we’re not able to get together with them.

How is the team different going into the post-season and then the World Series compared to the rest of the season?

Trust, especially with the Spanish-speaking players, is so critical. They do come from circumstances that sometimes are not healthy. They’ve seen a lot of things in these places in Latin America—Venezuela, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic. I’ve even talked with guys from Nicaragua, and Mexico, of course. They don’t know what you’re like and what you’re going to talk about, so it’s very important to be real clear with them off the bat. That trust grows throughout the season.

In my case, it’s grown in the last two years. Just the other day as I was sitting and watching the batting practice, and I was communicating with one of the players to let him know that we were going to have a time of prayer and share a verse, get them in and out quickly because the demands are so high. It was right before the Yankee game—the seventh game at home. He texted me … and he gathered the guys so we could meet. I just thought that was neat, to see the level of trust there.

He just texted me today, and I let him know that we were praying for him for tonight. He texted back some praying hands and “Amen.” It’s a real privilege to be that close to what they’re living out. And they’re doing it in Christ, which makes it so special.