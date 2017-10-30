Reformation 500: Top 10 Articles

Here are our favorite stories about the Reformation from 2017.

On October 31, 2017, we celebrate the 500th birthday of the Protestant Reformation. While historians debate whether Martin Luther really did nail his 95 Theses to the Castle Church door in Wittenberg on this date 500 years ago, we have records that he sent that same document to the Archbishop of Mainz on this day, effectively kicking off the Reformation. So we commemorate that historic event on the day before All Saints Day to recognize this watershed event in Christian history.

But, of course, Christianity Today hasn’t been waiting to celebrate until now. We’ve been paying tribute to the 500th anniversary of the Reformation with coverage and articles all year. In case you missed any, here are our top 10 most shared articles about the Reformation from this year.

10. Germans Are Welcoming Refugees as a Way to Honor Luther’s Legacy

Asylum seekers and immigrants are big part of the Reformation’s 500th anniversary in Germany.

9. What Feminism Owes to the Protestant Reformation

Listening to marginalized voices isn’t a liberal or a conservative idea—it’s a fundamentally Christian one.

8. Catholic but Not Roman

To celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, the ‘Reforming Catholic Confession’ calls Protestants to unity.

7. Marriage Lessons from the Luthers

Katharina and Martin Luther lived 500 years ago, but they can teach us much about how to live well in our own modern-day marriages.

6. Reading the Reformation in 2017

Historians are still finding new things to say about Martin Luther and his movement.

5. ‘Grace Alone’ 500 Years Later

A Catholic perspective.

4. Protestants: The Most ‘Catholic’ of Christians

New confession by high-profile theologians gives post-Reformation unity a URL.

3. The Most Dangerous Thing Luther Did

And other facts about Bible translation that transformed the world.

2. 500 Years After the Reformation, Many Protestants Closer to Catholics than Martin Luther

Pew finds less than half of Protestants in many countries believe both sola fide and sola scriptura.

1. 500 Years After Luther, We Still Feel the Pressure to Be Justified

Luther's law/gospel insight is as brilliant as ever—especially in 21st century America.