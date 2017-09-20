Alan Jacobs: Hating Your Neighbor Will Make You Dumb

Alan Jacobs’s wonderful new book How to Think: A Survival Guide for a World at Odds never mentions the concept of black magic. But it offers a lively antidote to magical thinking nonetheless.

As any wizard knows, to practice magic is to marshal the powers of the universe into a concentrated point. Spirits, forces of nature, and other humans are subjected to the magician’s wishes. If I practice magic, I am trying to bend reality to my will. Aleister Crowley, the magician dubbed the “wickedest man in the world,” famously summed up the occultist philosophy: “Do what thou will is the whole of the law.”

This might sound like the stuff of medieval fantasy, but a quick glance at our culture confirms that habits of magical thinking are stubbornly persistent. Wherever one finds groups and individuals intent on ramming an agenda through the system—perhaps by manipulating boardroom membership, stacking organizations with the “right” people, or enacting ideologically driven purges—one finds shades of black magic. We don’t call political lobbying the “dark arts” for nothing.

Petitions, protests, and popular rallies reveal our deeply ingrained belief that voices shouting loudly in unison can shape reality. In today’s climate, many of us crave clear battle lines between good and evil and abhor anyone who dares admit that complex problems don’t have simple answers. And heaven help any poor public figures foolish enough to sincerely change their minds.

Repugnant Cultural Others

All these trends have hampered our ability to think carefully, judiciously, and generously. As a professor and public intellectual, Jacobs is well aware of the difficulties posed not so much by a lack of thinking, but instead by the way we think. “For me,” he writes, “the fundamental problem we have may best be described as an orientation of the will.”

We’re alarmingly content to retreat into cultural bunkers, adopting a scorched-earth, winner-take-all mentality and a violent attitude toward argument and disagreement. Debate becomes warfare, thinking becomes a weapon, and people with opposing ideas become enemies who must be dehumanized before they can be defeated. In such an atmosphere, changing one’s mind is an act of betrayal, and friendship with the opponent is treason. Jacobs thinks this is detrimental to society because “it prevents us from recognizing others as our neighbors, even when they are quite literally our neighbors. . . . We can do better; we should do better.”

An important category for Jacobs is the repugnant cultural other (RCO). “Everyone today seems to have an RCO, and everyone’s RCO is on social media somewhere.” Every cultural subgroup can identify some other subgroup as beyond the pale. The tribal instinct is deep: We are naturally drawn to those in the in-group, and we feel disgust at those in the out-group. “Anyone,” Jacobs argues, “who claims not to be shaped by such forces is almost certainly self-deceived. Human beings are not built to be indifferent to the waves and pulses of their social world.” Yet, like other universal human traits such as rage, panic, or lust, we should resist the lure of hating the RCO, as it inhibits real thinking. If you want to think well, says Jacobs, you “will have to practice patience and master fear.”