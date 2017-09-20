Cover Story
Home > The Magazine > 2017 > October

Bible Study Fellowship Rewrites the Rulebook

From denim to downloads, BSF is loosening up and adapting for millennials.
Bible Study Fellowship Rewrites the Rulebook
Image: Adam Simpson

Most Monday evenings for the past two years, Naomi Ruth Jackson has ridden her 22-speed bike uphill or caught a bus after work to Westover Hills Church of Christ in Austin, Texas. She meets there with around 450 women for a Bible Study Fellowship class. The 30-year-old is not the lay-focused ministry’s typical participant, having majored in Bible and theology in college. Her own church offers only unstructured Bible study, and her job as a medical records clerk grants her few occasions to re-engage her skills in scriptural interpretation.

The class lasts two hours. It starts with a time of worship at 6:40 p.m., rolls into discussion and fellowship in small breakout groups, and ends with a 40-minute lecture. But rather than deterrents, the breadth and commitment to the 30-week program are draws for Jackson.

“I think about Scripture a lot, but there isn’t always an opportunity to have an audience or be around people who want to discuss that,” she said. “So for me, personally, it meets that need.”

After singing some hymns at a class on the Gospel of John earlier this year, Jackson and about 10 other women filtered into the church’s “cry room” and formed a cozy circle on rocking chairs and a stray pew. A group leader, in her mid-40s, encouraged everyone to share a few words based on questions relating to each chapter of the book.

Jackson had a lot on her mind. She was worried about her younger sister, who had been in a car accident.

“I was frustrated and angry and praying for her,” she said. “I thought to myself, I need to be an advocate for my sister,” as the group studied John 14 about the Holy Spirit’s role as advocate. “And just as that ...

Subscriber access only You have reached the end of this Article Preview

To continue reading, subscribe now. Subscribers have full digital access.

October
Support our work
Subscribe to CT and get one year free.
Tags:
Bible|Bible Literacy|Discipleship
From Issue:
October 2017, Vol. 61, No. 8, Pg 37, "Bible Study's New School"
More From This IssueOctober 2017
October
Current Issue
October 2017Subscribe
October
Read This Issue
Read These Next
Christianity Today
Bible Study Fellowship Rewrites the Rulebook
founded 1956
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
hide thisOctober October

In the Magazine

October 2017

To continue reading, subscribe now for full print and digital access.