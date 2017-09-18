Has Christian Psychology Lost Its Place at Southern Seminary?

Eric Johnson is a leading Christian psychology professor and a 17-year veteran at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. Students praise his compassion; fellow psychologists, his scholarship; colleagues, his faith.

And many of them are confused why he apparently no longer has a job.

Johnson announced at an event earlier this month what he had already told friends in private: He would be leaving the Louisville, Kentucky, seminary at the end of the semester in December. They were shocked to hear his plans to retire, especially when the news came just weeks into his first semester back from a year-long sabbatical and amid the release of a new book.

Johnson was the sole proponent of Christian psychology—a counseling approach that draws distinctly Christian practices from the history and traditions of the faith—in a faculty focused on biblical counseling, which emphasizes the sufficiency of Scripture to shape counseling ministry.

As an online petition in his defense added signatories by the dozens, the seminary kept the details on Johnson’s status hush.

“One of the frustrations of being president is at any moment there are questions, for good policy and structural reasons, I cannot answer,” said Albert Mohler on Thursday night, in his first interview about the situation.

The Southern Seminary president declined to make any comment on Johnson’s employment, but repeated what he said in a meeting the day before: “I have tremendous respect for Dr. Eric Johnson. What I said to the faculty in private, I will say to you in public: I have no reason to doubt his character, his commitment to Christ, or his sincerity in signing our theological documents.”

Mohler’s assurances haven’t helped much, according to one Southern professor who spoke to CT under conditions of anonymity. “All it does is make the question more frustrating,” he said. Supporters want to know, if not for those reasons, why Johnson is leaving now.

At least two prominent faculty members have met with Mohler to raise concerns, but others have kept quiet, telling CT that they feared speaking out would jeopardize their own employment. Southern did away with faculty tenure in 2014.

Image: SBTS

Johnson noted his “early retirement” at an Institute for Christian Psychology event on September 7. He had been speaking about his new release, God and Soul Care, a 700-page volume on the connections between Christianity and psychology, at Sojourn East, a Louisville church where he is listed as the director of care.

On that same day, Southern and the seminary’s admissions office tweeted a quote from Johnson, showing no sign that he was on the outs.

He declined to be interviewed for this story.

The online petition blamed the timing on Heath Lambert, an assistant professor of biblical counseling at Southern and the executive director of the Association of Certified Biblical Counselors (ACBC), which calls itself the “oldest and largest biblical counseling organization in the world.”

The petition claims that Lambert leveraged the ACBC against Southern, threatening to withhold students from its program if Johnson were to continue to teach. (Southern is one of five Reformed seminaries listed among the ACBC’s certified training centers.)

Both Mohler and Lambert have denied this narrative, with Mohler stating that no outside institution—other than the Southern Baptist Convention itself—factors into Southern’s policy decisions.