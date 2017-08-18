Reviews

|

Book Review
Home > Books > Reviews

The Beginning of Dementia Isn’t the End of Grace

How the church can come to the aid of sufferers and their loved ones.
| August 18, 2017
The Beginning of Dementia Isn’t the End of Grace
Image: wildpixel / iStock
Finding Grace in the Face of Dementia: "Experiencing Dementia--Honoring God"
Our Rating
5 Stars - Masterpiece
Book Title
Finding Grace in the Face of Dementia: "Experiencing Dementia--Honoring God"
Author
Publisher
Crossway
Release Date
July 31, 2017
Pages
208
Price
$12.36
Buy Finding Grace in the Face of Dementia: "Experiencing Dementia--Honoring God" from Amazon

In the era of modern medicine, a great many human afflictions can be treated, if not cured outright. Medicines easily defeat diseases that once would have killed us, while prosthetics and pain-relief drugs help us adapt to disabling symptoms and incurable illnesses. Dementia, unfortunately, remains neither curable nor especially treatable—and it is only getting more common as our population ages.

Dementia is especially fearsome in a culture like ours, one that treats autonomy as essential to human flourishing. Losing the ability to think and make rational decisions is always a profound loss, but it is especially terrifying for people who value independence so highly. Thankfully, Finding Grace in the Face of Dementia by physician John Dunlop is an excellent companion in thinking through the questions that dementia raises.

The first half of the book covers some basic theological precepts about sin, illness, and the body, as well as medical and scientific details about dementia. Dunlop then describes the daily experience of those who suffer from dementia and the people who care for them. Plenty of books and resources contain this sort of information, but this book remains immensely useful for anyone—pastors, family members, or even people in the early stages of dementia themselves—seeking basic facts about the disease and subjects like in-home care or nursing homes. Having spent many years caring for demented people at every possible stage, Dunlop helps readers step into the non-slip socks of a person with dementia and understand his or her frustrations and sorrows.

For the rest of the book, Dunlop asks whether we can find any grace in dementia. To do this, he first confronts the assumption that makes people ...

Subscriber access only You have reached the end of this Article Preview

To continue reading, subscribe now. Subscribers have full digital access.

Tags:
Aging|Assisted Suicide|Church|Disability|Disease|Family|Grace|Medicine and Health
From Issue:
September 2017, Vol. 61, No. 7, Pg 82, "Frail of Mind, Human in Full"
Browse All Book Reviews By:
More From This IssueSeptember 2017
September
Current Issue
September 2017Subscribe
September
Read This Issue
Read These Next
Christianity Today
The Beginning of Dementia Isn’t the End of Grace
founded 1956
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
hide thisSeptember September

In the Magazine

September 2017

To continue reading, subscribe now for full print and digital access.