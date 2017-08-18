Bringing Back Baylor

As new jobs go, Linda Livingstone may have stepped into one of the year’s toughest. The newly minted president of Baylor University inherited more than just the world’s largest Baptist university and its 16,000-plus students when she took the helm in June.

A few weeks earlier, a former Baylor volleyball player filed what was then the latest in a long string of Title IX lawsuits against the university. She alleged she was gang-raped by members of the football team who, according to the suit, described such acts as “bonding” experiences. A previous lawsuit alleged that 31 football players for the Waco, Texas, university were involved in as many as 52 acts of sexual assault against fellow students.

Last year an independent report prepared by the Pepper Hamilton law firm offered Baylor 105 recommendations concerning the care the university owed its students. That report said Baylor had failed to protect students against its football players, some of whom the university recruited despite known histories of domestic or sexual violence.

Football coach Art Briles, athletic director Ian McCaw, and president Ken Starr left the university in the wake of the Pepper Hamilton report. Groups such as Bears for Leadership Reform, while supportive of the university’s newly appointed leaders, continue to argue members of the board played a role in what, to say the least, was a lapse of moral responsibility.

Eleven months after Starr’s departure, Baylor announced Linda Livingstone as the school’s new president. A former dean of the business schools at George Washington University and Pepperdine University, Livingstone began her career at Baylor. She was also a varsity basketball player during her college years at Oklahoma State University.

Taylor University professor and Baylor alumnus Todd Ream spoke with Livingstone about becoming the first female president in Baylor’s 172-year history and about how Christian universities should manage sports and scandals.

What responsibilities define today’s university presidency?

The presidency has changed a lot over the last 10 to 15 years. You certainly have responsibility for overseeing the university and the functioning of the university, but I think that often you do that through the leadership team that you put together that is dealing more with day-to-day operations.

A significant portion of the president’s time is now spent focusing on external relations, external activities that are important for the university. There is a piece of that related to fundraising. There is a piece of that related to alumni relations. The president obviously works closely with the board for the university.

I think now there are so many issues facing universities that we pay much more attention, even as private universities, to what is happening in state and national legislatures. We probably used to think that was sort of the function of state universities to spend their time doing that. But I think that, as private universities, we now need to pay more attention to and spend more time on legislative relationships.

And then we do a lot of media relations and building contacts in various communities. At Baylor, being connected with the Waco community is important, along with the broader array of communities in Texas. There are now multiple aspects of what you do as a president that are beyond what is happening on your campus, yet they influence deeply what happens on your campus. In the end, you do all that in the context of setting the vision, direction, and strategy for the university.