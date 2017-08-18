God, Guns, and Oil

One of the first things that Richard Parks learned after moving into South Central Los Angeles is that Bible studies and liquor stores don’t mix.

In 1992, Parks and a few friends moved to LA following the riots sparked by the acquittals in the Rodney King trial. It was an act of faith, inspired by Parks’s experience as a summer intern with John Perkins and the Voice of Calvary Ministries in Mississippi. The friends found a pair of rental houses just off Jefferson Boulevard in the Exposition Park neighborhood and set up a tutoring program at a storefront around the corner.

There was just one problem.

Their new home was not far from Lucky Liquors, a haven for crime in the neighborhood. The store served cheap beer and sold cups full of ice with their liquor, encouraging customers to hang around outside the store and drink, according to city zoning department complaints. Prostitutes and drugs dealers often hung around the store as well, and the street nearby was littered with broken bottles and other trash.

Image: Sam Comen

Then there was the violence. In their first year in LA, Parks says, there was one homicide at the store and more shootings than they could count.

“We quickly learned that gunfire was a call to hit the floor and pray,” he said.

One night as the bullets smashed their walls, the friends prayed the Lord’s Prayer—“Your kingdom come, your will be done.” Afterward, Parks was furious.

He’d grown up in a quiet suburb, where the kind of chaos he saw on a daily basis in his South LA neighborhood would never have been tolerated. So why was it tolerated in his new community?

The next morning, he and his friends set out to answer that question—and to shut down Lucky Liquors as a public nuisance. Parks, with help from his landlord, organized neighbors and local businesses to rally against the store and hounded public officials to take action.

Today that store is home to the El Rey Market, a local grocery store, where neighbors shop for produce, tortillas, and queso fresco.

The violence and chaos once common outside the liquor store have vanished. The gang activity, the drug dealing, the public drunkenness, and the prostitution are gone.

Across the street, 30 kids attend weekly tutoring sessions at Adventures Ahead, a program run in that same storefront Parks and friends rented 25 years ago. Their fledgling Bible study eventually launched Church of the Redeemer, a thriving local congregation, and the Redeemer Community Partnership, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the community. The streets along Jefferson are lined with newly planted trees and will soon feature new bike lanes and repaired sidewalks, part of a $6 million grant that Redeemer Community Partnership helped obtain for the community.

Parks and his neighbors are now taking on a new public nuisance: three dozen 1960s-era oil wells they believe are a menace to the community. It is part of a broad, recent shift in the long tradition of Christian community development, where churches are increasingly confronting local environmental injustices. And it’s all part of the same mission, Parks says—bringing the good news of the gospel to life, so the neighborhood can flourish and experience the abundant life that God offers.

Black Gold, Texas Tea

Before it was home to swimming pools and movie stars, as the theme song to The Beverly Hillbillies puts it, Los Angeles was an oil boom town.

Edward L. Doheny first struck oil in 1892, not far from where Dodger Stadium now stands, according to the American Oil & Gas Historical Society. Within five years there were 500 active wells in Los Angeles. By the 1960s, a quarter of the world’s oil and gas came from California, which exported 133 million barrels of oil each year, according to “Drilling Down,” a report from the Liberty Hill Foundation.